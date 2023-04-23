London Marathon 2023: All the celebrities running and how they’re expected to do

The London Marathon 2023 takes place today (April 23) with Louise Minchin and many other celebrities hoping to cross the finish line.

Thousands will be heading down to London to run in the 26.2-mile long route. But beside the members of the public taking part, you may be able to spot some famous faces in the crowd of runners too.

So will be running in the iconic race? Here are all of the celebrities who will be taking part in the London Marathon today.

Marcus Mumford will be raising money for the Grenfell Foundation (Credit: Cover Images)

London Marathon 2023 celebrities: Marcus Mumford

Mumford & Sons star Marcus Mumford will be running for the Grenfell Foundation this year. The charity supports bereaved families and survivors of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

I’m running the @londonmarathon in April for the Grenfell Foundation, which I helped to set up and where I still serve as chairman of the board of trustees.

The singer will also be joined by other members of the Grenfell community on the run.

Taking to Instagram, Marcus announced the news saying: “I’m running the @londonmarathon in April for the Grenfell Foundation, which I helped to set up and where I still serve as chairman of the board of trustees.

“Here’s an invitation to support a cause I believe in with all my heart, so you’re very welcome to have a gander, share, give or just watch as I try run round my city on April 23rd without making too much of a [bleep] of myself.”

Adele Roberts is taking part in the London Marathon 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

Adele Roberts

Just 18 months after undergoing bowel cancer surgery, Radio DJ Adele Roberts will be running her third London Marathon.

Adele was diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2021. Eight months later in June last year she then confirmed that she was ‘cancer free’.

But although she is still recovering from her surgery, she is still determined to finish the race. Adele will be running for the Nissan, which is promoting diversity and raising money for the Attitude Magazine Foundation to help support LGBTQ+ causes.

Louise Minchin will be taking on her first London Marathon (Credit: Cover Images)

London Marathon celebrities: Louise Minchin

Former BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin will be running her first London Marathon this year. However, she has previously competed in a number of other marathons in past.

Last November, Louise started training with a Couch to 5K programme following a knee operation. But although she said “it will be a long way back to complete the full 26.2 miles”, she is hoping to cross the finish line.

Actor Josh O’Connor will be taking part in the London Marathon (Credit: Cover Images)

Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor, who played King Charles in Netflix’s The Crown, will also be taking part in the iconic race.

Although we get to see his sporty side in his upcoming film Challengers, we also get to see the star run across London too.

Harry Judd will be running his second marathon (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry Judd

Strictly winner Harry Judd started running during lockdown to support his mental health. And now the Mcfly star has become a very keen runner and will be running his second London Marathon today.

Last year, Harry clocked a surprising 3: 14: 37 finish at the race. Afterwards, he said: “The marathon is like performing on stage in some ways, the start is all adrenaline and it feels great. Running is like drumming, it has beat and rhythm. I think I’ve mastered the drumming, but I’m still tackling the running. I hope to run sub-three hours one day.”

Will 2023 be the year that Harry meets his goal?

Sophie Raworth started running at the age of 42 (Credit: Cover Images)

Sophie Raworth

BBC Newsreader Sophie Raworth will also be running the London Marathon. Sophie is certainly no stranger to running as she’s ran a total of 18 marathons so far and she only took up running 12 years ago at the age of 42!

This will be Sophie’s 11th London Marathon but will she reach a new personal best?

Radio host Chris Evans has ran eight marathons already (Credit: Cover Images)

London Marathon celebrities: Chris Evans

Chris Evans isn’t shy to talk about his passion for running. The radio host ran his eighth London Marathon last year alongside his wife, Tash.

Talking about the race, he said: “My wife Tash and I will keep coming as long as you’ll have us. It’s such a focus for us, it’s the number one thing in our social diary.”

Chris Robshaw will be running to support his own charity (Credit: Cover Images)

Chris Robshaw

Former England rugby union captain, Chris Robshaw, will be running the London Marathon to raise money for his own charity. The Robshaw Kerslake Foundation supports young people from less privileged backgrounds and help to empower them through music and sport.

Talking about why he decided to run the marathon this year, he told TCS London Marathon: “I’ve always wanted to do one from a young age, so I think now will be my best chance while I’m still recently retired and a little fit.”

Jake Quickenden will be running in a ‘massive’ bone costume (Credit: Cover Images)

Jake Quickenden

Former X Factor contestant is hoping to make it to the iconic London Marathon finish line today.

The star will be raising money for Sarcoma UK, in memory of his brother and father who sadly passed away from bone cancer.

During his run, Jake will also be wearing a ‘massive’ bone. He told Ilford Recorder: “It’s a massive outfit. I don’t know how it’s going to be to run in.”

London Marathon celebrities: Eve Murihead

Winter Olympic gold medalist Eve Murihead is running to raise money for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The charity was established by Doddie Weira to raise funds to aid research in Motor Neurone Disease.

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay hopes to beat her dad’s personal best (Credit: Cover Images)

Tilly and Megan Ramsay

Tilly and Megan Ramsay will be following in the father Gordon Ramsay’s footsteps and taking part in the 26-mile long race.

Speaking to Women’s Health, Tilly revealed that she’s hoping to beat her Dad’s time. She said: “My dream would be to beat my dad’s time, but he’s done over 15 of them, so I highly doubt that’s going to happen.

“I’m looking forward to putting my head down, getting into the training zone and focusing on that.”

Mark Wright took part in the London Marathon last year (Credit: Cover Images)

London Marathon celebrities: Mark Wright

TOWIE star Mark Wright is back to compete in the London Marathon again today. The star will be running in the race just six months after he successfully crossed the finish line in October 2022.

He’s also roped his brother Josh Wright and his parents into joining him in the race too. Talking to Wales Online, he said: “I was so inspired at last year’s Marathon that when FLORA asked me to come and be an ambassador once again, it was an absolute no brainer.

“I had to get my brother involved this year and to rope Mum and Dad into making this healthy switch, too.”

‘Babs’ Army’

EastEnders stars past and present will also be participating in the London Marathon in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor and will be raising awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The team have dubbed themselves ‘Babs’ Army’ and will be lead by Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell. Joining Scott in the race are Lacey Turner, Jake Wood, Heather Pearce, Natalie Cassidy, Tanya Franks and Adam Woodyatt completing the EastEnders team.

Also running with the team is Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown.

Read more: Louise Minchin issues health update after suffering fall before major event

How well do you think the celebrities will do? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.