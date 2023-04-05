Louise Minchin issues health update after suffering fall before major event

Louise Minchin has issued a health update to her followers after her fall during a training run.

Louise is currently preparing for the official London Marathon which takes place in just a few weeks.

However, she admitted that she felt like an ‘absolute idiot’ after she suffered a fall and bruised her knee.

TV presenter Louise Minchin fell over during her training for the London Marathon (Credit: Splash News)

Louise is training for the London Marathon

Louise was left feeling ‘sore’ and embarrassed after she had fallen over during a training session for the London Marathon.

The former BBC Breakfast host has recently been training to take part in the London Marathon for the first time this year.

Louise started training last November and is hoping to be third time lucky after injury has stopped her from participating in the event twice in the past. Once with a foot issue and once most recently because of her knee.

Talking about her knee injury, Louise told Hello! magazine: “I had an operation about 12 weeks ago. Given that I can only run at two minutes in one go at the moment, the aim is to do the London Marathon in April.”

However, things took turn the other day after she ‘took a tumble’ during one of her runs.

Opening up about her fall, she told her followers on Instagram: “It was all going so well today, one of the last longish runs before the @londonmarathon, sun was out, smiles were out and then I took a tumble. Ouch ouch!”

But not only did she bruise her ego, she bruised her knee and cut her elbow too.

She added: “I am bruised, but nothing terrible, just feel like an idiot and I have a sore knee and elbow. Thanks for the cyclist who stopped to see if I was OK and who gave me the encouragement to get up and carry on.

“Respect to all those fellow runners out there, with three weeks to go- it feels hard right now.”

Louise Minchin shared an update with her followers after her fall (Credit: Cover Images)

Louise Minchin issues health update

However, Louise’s tumble hasn’t stopped the star from taking part in the race.

In a recent post, Louise shared an update to her fans revealing that she is already ‘back running’.

Louise said: “A quick thank you to everybody who sent me a message about falling over. I really appreciate it because I felt like an absolute idiot. And you know what, I’ve got a really bruised knee and a cut elbow. But thanks to all of your support, I am back running, thank you.”

Fans also flooded the comments sharing their support for the presenter before the big event.

One wrote: “Hope all ok with no injury or grazing.”

Another said: “Glad you’re OK.”

A third added: “The best thing you can do after falling – get back out. I’ve lots of scars from fighting with the forest floor, they make me chuckle now!! Take care.”

Someone else commented: “I hope you’re OK Louise.”

