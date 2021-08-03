Her ex-husband Ant McPartlin is pulling out all the stops for his wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett this coming weekend.

So surely there’s no better time for Lisa Armstrong to head off on holiday with her hunky new man.

Lisa has done just that, sharing a cute loved-up selfie with new man James Green.

Things are looking up for Lisa Armstrong as Ant McPartlin prepares for his second wedding (Credit: Splash News)

What did Lisa post about her holiday?

Lisa has shared a number of posts to social media over the last few days from a Four Seasons hotel in an unknown location.

Earlier this week she shared a picture of herself and James sitting together in a plush restaurant/bar.

Lisa looked relaxed and happy in the shot, which she captioned: “#staycation.”

What did her fans say about the holiday – and Ant?

Let’s hope Ant isn’t reading the comments because Lisa’s fans think she’s definitely “upgraded” with electrician James.

“Wow economy to business class! Vast improvement. Be happy,” said one.

“Defo an upgrade . You both look fab really happy together ❤️ lovely to see,” said another.

“You look really different Lisa… I think its called love,” a third said.

“Happiness at last – you deserve it,” said another.

“Oooh what a hunk, you look so good together,” another commented.

“You’re looking amazing, so well!! That’s what new love does for a gal,” said another Lisa fan.

Ant and Anne-Marie will marry this weekend (Credit: Splash News)

So when is Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie’s wedding taking place?

Ant and Anne-Marie will reportedly tie the knot on Friday in Hampshire, with celebrations lasting for the whole weekend.

Ant is said to be paying for 100 friends to stay at £1,000 per night hotel and has told them to send the spa bill to his £5,000 per night honeymoon suite.

When did Ant McPartlin and Lisa split?

Ant was married to Lisa for 12 years.

The couple, who were together for 23 years, confirmed their split in 2018, following Ant’s stint in rehab where he had treatment for painkiller addiction.

Following rehab, Ant took a year out from TV and he and Lisa parted ways.

Their divorce was finalised in April 2020.

