Anne Hegerty defends I'm A Celebrity co-star Malique Thompson-Dwyer after illegal rave backlash

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has defended her former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Malique Thompson-Dwyer after he filmed himself attending an illegal rave.

The Governess, 61, urged people to "be positive" about the ex-Hollyoaks actor, 22, following a backlash over videos of him attending a quarantine party posted to his Instagram Stories.

What did Anne say?

On Twitter, Anne was responding to a now-deleted tweet from Malique when she wrote: "It's Be Positive About Malique Day!"

Anne Hegerty said today should be 'Be Positive About Malique Day' (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Read more: ITV boss confirms they're looking for 'alternative' to I'm A Celebrity

She went on to praise Malique, calling him a "good guy" and insisting he was much more "useful" as a campmate when they were both on I'm A Celebrity in 2018.

"Malique is a good guy!" she continued. "And a lot more useful than me in a jungle."

It’s Be Positive About Malique Day! Malique is a good guy! And a lot more useful than me in a jungle. https://t.co/3e6nHrfoS1 — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) June 15, 2020

One of Anne's followers called her "incredible" and urged her not to "put [herself] down", as she was "amazing" on the show.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

"Aww I don't like to see you put yourself down Anne," they told the quizmaster and host of Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family. "You are incredible and you certainly were amazing in the jungle and you should be very proud of yourself."

It's Be Positive About Malique Day!

Anne quipped back: "Why, thank you. But I think we can all agree that, if the food had run out, it would have made sense to eat me before Malique."

Why, thank you. But I think we can all agree that, if the food had run out, it would have made sense to eat me before Malique. — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) June 15, 2020

On Sunday (June 14), Malique filmed himself attending a rave in Failsworth that was attended by 2,000 people.

According to the Daily Mail, a man there died of a suspected drugs overdose.

Malique's apology

The newspaper also reported that Malique defended himself in a now-deleted post on his Instagram Stories.

Malique reportedly addressed the backlash on his Instagram Stories (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Bradley Walsh accused of 'fat shaming' Anne Hegerty on The Chase

He reportedly told his followers: "First of all, I apologise to anyone I may have offended, but let me just get one thing straight.

"I've got family members that have actually passed away from this coronavirus. So yo, I am in this as well. So don't go on at me like I am not in this as well.

"But it's funny how everyone is never saying anyone positive about me. It's always bad boy Malique this. They never want to say anything positive and it's funny because at least I am not out there [bleeping] on war memorials. Racist [bleeps].'

ED! contacted Malique's reps for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.