Bradley Walsh accused of 'fat shaming' Anne Hegerty on The Chase

The Chase host Bradley Walsh has come under fire from fans for seemingly 'fat-shaming' Anne Hegerty on the show.

ITV aired a repeated celebrity special of the quiz last night (Sunday, May 31) featuring Adam Garcia, T'Pau's Carol Decker, Holly Walsh, and Rylan Clark-Neal.

First up was Adam, who was asked a question about The Great British Bake Off. Both Adam and Chaser Anne had to give an answer to the question: The top weekly performer on The Great British Bake Off is often given what title?

Adam Garcia had an easy question on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Bradley's joke on The Chase

The choices were: head baker, star baker, and master baker. But while Adam and Anne both answered correctly that it was star baker, it was Bradley's quip at Anne that got viewers riled up.

He asked the Chaser: "Would you ever do Bake Off, Anne?"

To which she replied: "I don't think so."

"Probably because you'd never see the end product," Bradley joked with her.

Anne took the joke in good humour (Credit: ITV)

Anne might have laughed it off and told him he had a "fair point", fans did not see the funny side and called Bradley out for his fat-shaming joke.

What did viewers say?

One wrote: "Again Bradley Walsh fat shaming!"

"I know he was only joking but I'm watching the The Chase and Bradley asks Anne Hegerty 'would you do Bake Off' she said no and Bradley said 'probably because you'd never see the end product' personally I thought that was a bit nasty as he was referring to her being overweight," said another.

A third added: "Bradley Walsh dropping fat jokes on the chase to the Chasers. Getting a bit boring and rather rude."

Someone else was just fed up of Bradley's jokes altogether: "I love Brad to death but his jokes are so stale and scream of typical dad."

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.

