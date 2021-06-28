Amazon Prime Video is not slowing down its increasingly jam-packed release slate this July.

Whether you’re looking for something action-packed, an excuse to nose around rich peoples’ houses, or get invested in a new fashion competition, they have you covered.

Though if you’re in the mood for a classic, they have that too.

Here’s everything you have to tune into.

What TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime Video in July?

Luxe Listing Sydney season 1 (July 9th)

The Amazon version of Selling Sunset, Luxe Listing takes viewers around the elite housing of Sydney, Australia.

Three real estate agents, Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen, are competing to be the best in the business with high-value listings ready for the taking.

But sometimes it’s a dog-eat-dog world and the trio are soon squabbling over who gets what.

“The dynamic trio will showcase some of the most breath-taking homes in the exclusive Sydney property market, complete with stunning harbour views, iconic beachfront backdrops and unrivalled grandeur,” the synopsis teases.

We’re ready.

Read More: Apple TV+ in July 2021: Everything arriving from Ted Lasso to Schmigadoon!

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back for a new high-stakes fashion competition (Credit: Amazon)

Making the Cut: Season 2 (July 16th)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back for a new season of this high-stakes fashion competition.

Taking 10 rising stars from the world of fashion industry, the pair set them challenges as they fight to be crowned the next big winner.

Jeremy Scott and Winnie Harlow return as judges.

The Pursuit of Love (July 30th)

Originally released by the BBC in the UK, The Pursuit of Love goes international on Amazon Prime Video in July.

The story follows two rich and privileged cousins, Fanny and Linda, as they navigate the world of love and family.

Read More: Netflix in July 2021: Everything arriving from Never Have I Ever to Sexy Beasts

The three-part drama stars Lily James as the adventurous Linda, with Emily Beecham as Fanny.

Andrew Scott, Dominic West, Emily Mortimer and Freddie Fox are also part of the cast.

What films will be released on Amazon Prime Video in July?

Amazon has one major original film coming up this month:

The Tomorrow War (July 2nd)

Chris Pratt stars in this futuristic apocalypse thriller about a family man recruited to help end a war that could end the world.

A group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 with a warning that Earth is set to be invaded by aliens, and need to recruit humans from the past in order to help them survive.

Dan Forester (Pratt) is among those drafted, and risks his life in order to secure his daughter’s safety.

Along the way, he finds help in the shape of his estranged father, J.K. Simmons, and a scientist as they launch their potentially deadly mission.

Will Chris Pratt save the world? (Credit: Amazon)

On top of this, the new additions to their impressive content list includes:

July 1st

30 Days Of Night

30 Minutes Or Less

Abduction

Absence Of Malice

Across The Universe

Alien

An Education

Awakenings

Big Fish

Burlesque

Crimson Tide

Fat Albert

Frozen River

Green Lantern

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner

Hellboy

I, Robot

Irrational Man

Jack and Jill

Julie & Julia

Madeline

Marie Antoinette

Midnight In Paris

Money Train

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Not Another Teen Movie

On The Waterfront

Only Lovers Left Alive

Open Season

Patton

Philadelphia

Phone Booth

Premonition

Ramona and Beezus

Rear Window

Riding In Cars With Boys

School Daze

Snatch

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland

The Animal

The Family Stone

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

The International

The Lady In The Van

Read More: Everything coming to NOW and Sky in July 2021: From The Flash to Knives Out

The Last King Of Scotland

The Mask Of Zorro

The Messengers

The Stepfather

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

To Rome With Love

Underworld: Evolution

Vertigo

When A Stranger Calls

Your Highness

July 5th

Surf’s Up

July 9th

Our Friend

July 16th

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.