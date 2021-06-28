Amazon Prime Video is not slowing down its increasingly jam-packed release slate this July.
Whether you’re looking for something action-packed, an excuse to nose around rich peoples’ houses, or get invested in a new fashion competition, they have you covered.
Though if you’re in the mood for a classic, they have that too.
Here’s everything you have to tune into.
What TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime Video in July?
Luxe Listing Sydney season 1 (July 9th)
The Amazon version of Selling Sunset, Luxe Listing takes viewers around the elite housing of Sydney, Australia.
Three real estate agents, Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen, are competing to be the best in the business with high-value listings ready for the taking.
But sometimes it’s a dog-eat-dog world and the trio are soon squabbling over who gets what.
“The dynamic trio will showcase some of the most breath-taking homes in the exclusive Sydney property market, complete with stunning harbour views, iconic beachfront backdrops and unrivalled grandeur,” the synopsis teases.
We’re ready.
Making the Cut: Season 2 (July 16th)
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back for a new season of this high-stakes fashion competition.
Taking 10 rising stars from the world of fashion industry, the pair set them challenges as they fight to be crowned the next big winner.
Jeremy Scott and Winnie Harlow return as judges.
The Pursuit of Love (July 30th)
Originally released by the BBC in the UK, The Pursuit of Love goes international on Amazon Prime Video in July.
The story follows two rich and privileged cousins, Fanny and Linda, as they navigate the world of love and family.
The three-part drama stars Lily James as the adventurous Linda, with Emily Beecham as Fanny.
Andrew Scott, Dominic West, Emily Mortimer and Freddie Fox are also part of the cast.
What films will be released on Amazon Prime Video in July?
Amazon has one major original film coming up this month:
The Tomorrow War (July 2nd)
Chris Pratt stars in this futuristic apocalypse thriller about a family man recruited to help end a war that could end the world.
A group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 with a warning that Earth is set to be invaded by aliens, and need to recruit humans from the past in order to help them survive.
Dan Forester (Pratt) is among those drafted, and risks his life in order to secure his daughter’s safety.
Along the way, he finds help in the shape of his estranged father, J.K. Simmons, and a scientist as they launch their potentially deadly mission.
On top of this, the new additions to their impressive content list includes:
July 1st
- 30 Days Of Night
- 30 Minutes Or Less
- Abduction
- Absence Of Malice
- Across The Universe
- Alien
- An Education
- Awakenings
- Big Fish
- Burlesque
- Crimson Tide
- Fat Albert
- Frozen River
- Green Lantern
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner
- Hellboy
- I, Robot
- Irrational Man
- Jack and Jill
- Julie & Julia
- Madeline
- Marie Antoinette
- Midnight In Paris
- Money Train
- Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Not Another Teen Movie
- On The Waterfront
- Only Lovers Left Alive
- Open Season
- Patton
- Philadelphia
- Phone Booth
- Premonition
- Ramona and Beezus
- Rear Window
- Riding In Cars With Boys
- School Daze
- Snatch
- The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland
- The Animal
- The Family Stone
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
- The International
- The Lady In The Van
- The Last King Of Scotland
- The Mask Of Zorro
- The Messengers
- The Stepfather
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie
- To Rome With Love
- Underworld: Evolution
- Vertigo
- When A Stranger Calls
- Your Highness
July 5th
- Surf’s Up
July 9th
- Our Friend
July 16th
- Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day
