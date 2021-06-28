Summer is upon us but there’s still plenty of time to find something to keep us glued to our sofas from NOW and Sky in July.

This month, NOW and Sky have gone all out to make sure there’s something for every mood and fancy.

Classic movies? Some new cult favourites? Or how about some documentaries to keep you utterly gripped?

Here’s everything coming up this month…

Uzo Aduba stars as a therapist in In Treatment (Picture: BBC)

What TV shows are coming to NOW and Sky in July?

In Treatment season 4 (Date TBC)

Uzo Aduba stars in this revamped version of the psychotherapist drama as Dr Brooke Taylor.

A psychotherapist for psychotherapists, season four is set 10 years after the last finale’s events.

One of her patients is Eladio Restrepo, who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family.

Even if you’ve never seen this show, you can jump straight in from here, as season four acts as a reboot.

The Flash season 7 (July 1st)

The new installments of the superhero series are back quick smart.

When an experiment to save Barry’s speed backfires, Nash Wells searches for a way to save The Flash.

Unfortunately, his plan is a dangerous one.

The comedians are taking on some new tasks (Credit: Sky)

Rob and Romesh Vs (July 8th)

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are back to try out some new skills.

This time, they’re spending time with sporting idols with hilarious and disastrous consequences.

Trying their luck as members of Team GB, they later team up with Andy Murray to learn all about tennis.

Manifest season 3 (July 18th)

Manifest returns for its third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery.

What happened to the passengers of Flight 828?

Turns out, this is also the show’s final season as it’s now been cancelled – so better make the most of it while it’s around.

New Amsterdam season 3 (July 21st)

In the new series, New Amsterdam is still reeling from the pandemic as a plane crash lands in the East River.

La La Land took the world by storm in 2016 (Credit: Sky)

What films are arriving on NOW and Sky in July?

La La Land (July 1st)

Two people find their heart’s desires blossoming after a rendezvous at a party in the Hollywood Hills. However, they also discover that success and careers will eventually come between them.

Bill and Ted Face The Music (July 2nd)

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as the totally awesome rockers who travel through time.

reprise their roles as the time travellers who receive a warning from the future – to create a song to save the world.

Inception (July 5th)

Christopher Nolan goes deep into the minds of some mind-blowingly clever thieves.

But these are no bank robbers – the vaults they intend to break into are within their targets’ dreams.

The smash-hit film stars Leonardo Di Caprio, Eliot Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy.

Hang on to your culottes with this fun-loving comedy (Credit: Sky)

Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar (July 16th)

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo star as adorable lifelong friends who set off on the ultimate vacation in Florida.

After never leaving their hometown, the duo are soon teaching the world a thing or two about the power of friendship and the wonder of a good pair of culottes.

Jamie Dornan also stars in this hilarious flick – and has a singing and dance number that literally cannot be missed.

Oh My Stars do we love this movie.

Turing played an essential role in the winning of World War II (Credit: Sky)

The Imitation Game (July 22nd)

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as famed mathematician Alan Turing in this World War II drama.

Leading a team that cracked the Enigma code, Turing becomes an essential part of the Allies attempts to beat Germany.

With a team of other maths whizzes, the remarkable genius changes the world.

But his life as a gay man leads to tragic consequences for him.

Knives Out (July 30th)

This murder mystery took the world by storm thanks to its all-star cast.

Based around a classic whodunnit format, a rich and privileged family reunion is thrown into chaos when the patriarch dies.

Can Daniel Craig’s detective find out who the culprit is?

Cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas and Toni Colette.

