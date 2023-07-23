In the latest Amanda Owen news, her lover is reportedly keen to “push” through his “divorce from his wife” so he can be with the Our Yorkshire Farm star “ASAP”.

The 48-year-old Channel 5 farmer made headlines earlier this year after it was reported she had been having an affair with 71-year-old Robert Davies – something Robert’s wife Yasumi, claimed.

Last year, Amanda split from her hubby Clive after 21 years of marriage. The pair share nine children together and rose to fame on their Channel 5 show.

And now it’s been alleged Amanda’s lover Robert is preparing for divorce in a bid to marry the telly star.

Amanda Owen news: TV star ‘had affair with married man’

When news of Amanda and Robert’s alleged affair broke, his devastated jilted wife, Yasumi Davies, spoke out about it.

Yusami reportedly left a banking career in Tokyo to move to Yorkshire with Robert. The pair were married for 12 years. She claimed that Robert told her that he and Amanda had been having an affair “for a few years”.

Amanda and Robert are said to known each other for at least five years. The pair reportedly met when Amanda hired him to work on her personal website.

Heartbroken wife Yasumi, who says she was previously impressed by Amanda and had watched Our Yorkshire Farm, claimed Amanda “didn’t care” about how she felt. She added that she failed to show any compassion. And apparently, Yasumi has been issued another blow, as divorce proceedings have reportedly begun.

Amanda Owen lover ‘wants to divorce wife as soon as possible’

Speaking to The Sun, a source on behalf of Yasumi, said: “She’s finding it very difficult and stressful. It’s been a terrible 12 months for her and it’s not getting any easier.

“Robert has moved into a rented property and is pushing to get the legal process sorted. Yasumi suspects he wants to get the divorce done as soon as possible so that he and Amanda can be together.”

Amanda Owen ‘handed huge TV boost’

Despite the alleged drama in Amanda’s life at the moment, her TV career seems to be going from strength.

At the start of the year, Amanda starred in a six-part series called Farming Lives. The programme aired on Channel 4, of course the rival to Channel 5, which she had previously worked on. In May, a source told The Sun that this might be the start of a longer working relationship between Amanda and Channel 4.

A TV insider apparently said: “Channel bosses very much saw the series as a test run of Amanda in a new setting and the response from audiences was good.”

After Clive had his own show, Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive, Channel 5 claimed that they were also making separate plans with Amanda. But it seems Channel 4 may have beat them to it.

The source claimed that Channel 4: “Want to push ahead and make more shows with her as soon as possible. Including a show which they are about to announce. It will still link to her origins on Our Yorkshire Farm, as it will tap into the region where she was born and spent most of her life.”

