Amanda Owen looks into the distance
News

Amanda Owen makes shock return to social media after months away: ‘Hope she’s doing okay’

Sweet pics!

By Robert Leigh

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has popped up on Instagram once again following an apparent break from social media.

Amanda, 49, last shared a post on her main Insta account back in July. Around that time, tabloid reports claimed Amanda’s alleged lover was “pushing” for divorce from his wife. Amanda and husband Clive announced their separation in June 2022.

However, despite being quieter on Instagram, the Yorkshire Shepherdess’ fans have spotted she hasn’t been entirely absent from social media.

Furthermore, an upload shared on her account earlier today (Friday September 1) confirmed Amanda has a very tasty gig going on at the moment.

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen and Clive Owen speak to one another
Our Yorkshire Farm’a Amanda Owen, right, and Clive Owen split last year (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Owen on Instagram

Mum-of-nine Amanda made her social media return a few days ago as she posed for a sweet pic with eldest son Reuben.

The young farm worker, 19, shared a selfie with his mum as part of a picture dump that included examples of his recent work, a digger, and biking.

“Few recent pictures,” he captioned his upload.

Followers immediately spied his family pic, deep in the carousel of images.

“Lovely to see your mum, hope she keeps well,” one commenter wrote.

Another remarked: “Appreciate the pic of you and your mum, hope she is doing okay.”

And a third chipped in: “Nice to see your mum smiling.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reuben Owen (@reubenowen74)

‘Please ask your mum to start posting again’

Since then, Amanda has featured in another of her children’s social media offerings. Eldest daughter Raven, 22, also shared a selfie showing her and Amanda, captioned: “Me and my mum.”

Raven’s fans were similarly impressed – and are keen to see Amanda back on the box – as well as Insta – next.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Raven Owen (@ravanelly_123)

“Beautiful pic. Please ask your mum to start posting again, so miss the farm updates,” one person commented.

“Ask Amanda to post again please. Great photos,” said another.

While a third wrote: “Great pic of the two of you. I miss seeing you both on TV.”

Amanda Owen shares an Instagram Story post
What a great job! (Credit: Instagram)

And it seems that those followers asking Amanda to be more active on the social may have their wishes granted.

That’s because this morning a Story detailing her involvement on the judging panel for pastries was shared.

What a delicious-sounding task!

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm star tipped for I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice

YouTube video player

