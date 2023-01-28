Amanda Owen breaks silence on relationship rumours seven months after marriage split

Amanda Owen has set the record straight about her current relationship status ahead of her new series and following her split from Clive Owen.

The 48-year-old, who shares nine children with her ex-beau Clive, revealed they had called it quits in June last year after 22 years of marriage.

Now, the Yorkshire shepherdess has spoken out about her love life, revealing she is enjoying life as a single “independent woman”.

Amanda split from Clive last year (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen new series: TV star shares relationship update

In an interview with MailOnline, Amanda shut down rumours of a relationship and said: “I’m getting on with my life as an independent woman, looking after the kids and my sheep.”

Amanda, who shot to fame on Our Yorkshire Farm, also clarified that no third party was involved in the breakdown of her marriage to Clive.

“There was nobody involved in the break up with Clive and I don’t understand why this is being suggested.”

She then noted how she is “not a wallflower and not over-sensitive” to rumours about her love life. But she felt many comments had been taken out of context.

“I’m living a fantastic life doing what I really love,” Amanda added.

Amanda Owen has opened up about her current relationship status (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen says ‘everyone is happy’

Despite ending their 22-year-marriage, Amanda said there is “no problem” between her and Clive and that they co-parent their children.

The former couple shares children, Raven, 21, Reuben, 19, Miles, 16, Edith, 14, Violet, 12, Sidney, 11, Annas, 9, Clemmy, 7, and six-year-old Nancy.

“It’s been a very amicable split and we continue to work together. Everybody in the family is happy with the way things have turned out,” Amanda said.

Amanda Owen and her family were the stars of Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: YouTube/ C5)

Amanda’s announcement of her split

Channel 5 stars Amanda and Clive announced their split last year in June.

Speaking to her social media followers at the time, Amanda wrote: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together. With our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support. And would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.”

Amanda and Clive tied the knot in 2000.

