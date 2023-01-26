Amanda Owen sent her Twitter followers into a frenzy after she got all dolled up for a TV appearance to promote her new series.

The 48-year-old simply stunned as she unveiled her glam makeover to her loyal legion of fans – and they were left all saying the same thing.

Amanda has unveiled her glam transformation on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Owen new series premiered last night

With a brand new More4 series, Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives, out right now Amanda has been in full-on promo mode for the past few weeks.

Earlier this week, the Yorkshire Shepherdess appeared on Lorraine to discuss her solo show, which premiered on Wednesday (January 25).

But Amanda, who split from hubby of 22 years Clive last year, soon got people talking when she showed off her glam transformation ahead of the show’s debut.

Taking to her Twitter last night, the mum-of-nine had fans’ jaws dropping as she showed what a difference a day can make.

Amanda Owen’s new series debuted last night (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Owen on Twitter

In the first snap, Amanda donned a green jumper covered in bits of hay after a day spent getting dirty on her farm.

The TV star soon got dolled up though. The second snap showed her posing up a storm for a glam selfie flaunting her age-defying beauty.

Wearing a full face of makeup, including a smokey eye, sky-high lashes and a bright pink lip, Amanda oozed confidence and style.

Another snap showed fans a sneak peek into her life at Ravenseat Farm.

Amanda captioned the series of sizzling snaps: “What a difference a day (& a great make-up artist) makes! Home & away.

“All to talk about my new Farming Lives series on More4 at 9pm tonight @channel4 @wiseowlfilms.”

Amanda’s fans gush over star

Amanda’s adorned fans soon flocked to the replies section, where they flooded her with gushing tweets.

“Absolutely stunning both ways!” proclaimed one fan.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else penned: “Looking beautiful if you don’t mind me saying.”

“I definitely think you look more attractive without make up, and with your healthy glow!” wrote another.

A fourth fan agreed: “Wow stunning.”

Looking beautiful if you don’t mind me saying.

“Lovely to be pampered for the day, hope the new series goes well,” gushed a sixth fan.

Someone else from another account wrote: “You look gorgeous.”

So what do you think of this story? Did you watch Amanda Owen’s new series? What did you think of it? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.