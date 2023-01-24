Amanda Owen reveals news that child was ‘airlifted’ to hospital after medical emergency

In latest Amanda Owen news, the Yorkshire Shepherdess has revealed one of her children was recently airlifted to hospital.

The 48-year-old runs Ravenseat Farm in the north Yorkshire Dales with Clive. They separated last year after 22 years of marriage and share nine children together.

However, the nearest hospital is 69 miles away. And this distance has previously meant access to doctors and nurses is not always easy.

Indeed, the Owens’ youngest child Nancy was born in the car on the way to the hospital when Amanda was pregnant with her.

But it seems further medical assistance was needed on the farm a few weeks ago following a medical emergency.

Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda and Clive are now separated but they share nine children together (Credit: Channel 5 YouTube)

Amanda Owen news

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda said the “scary” incident occurred just before Christmas during a Times Radio interview.

She explained: “Three weeks before Christmas, we had another medical emergency on the farm.”

We had another medical emergency on the farm.

“And that was a scary one whereby one of the children was taken ill and that involved a helicopter coming, the air ambulance coming to pick us up.”

The star went on to say: “People say it must be amazing living rural, living the way you do. That’s one of the drawbacks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

How many children does Amanda Owen have?

Amanda did not identify which of her kids was involved in the incident.

Her and Clive’s brood includes Raven, 21, Reuben, 19, Miles, 16 and Edith, 14.

Violet is 12, Sidney is 11, Anna is nine, Clemmie is seven, and youngest Nancy is six.

Amanda recently noted she encounters new challenges as a parent as her children grow up.

Amanda Owen is a mum of nine (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It is never easy’

She also indicated she hopes that will ‘keep her young’.

She told the Mirror: “It is never easy, it’s different challenges. But I must admit I do like being a part of their journey as they grow up and seeing them develop.

“Raven is away at university doing a Masters now, Reuben’s working independently and loving it, Miles has left school and is working at home.

“It brings in new people and keeps you on your toes. I hope it keeps me young.”

Read more: Amanda Owen admits ‘it’s never easy’ as she reveals ‘challenge’ with children in latest confession

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.