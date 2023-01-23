Amanda Owen and Clive talking on Our Yorkshire Farm
Amanda Owen admits ‘it’s never easy’ as she reveals ‘challenge’ with children in latest confession

Amanda shares nine children with her ex husband Clive

By Gabrielle Rockson
| Updated:

Amanda Owen has opened up about the latest challenges she’s faced following the end of her marriage.

The Our Yorkshire farm star split with her husband Clive Owen last year after 22 years of marriage. They also share nine children together, who are aged 21 to five.

Their names are Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy.

Amanda Owen speaking on Our Yorkshire Farm
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda made a confession about her kids (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Owen speaks on challenge following marriage split

Speaking about whether things have got easier as her children get older, Amanda told the Mirror: “It’s never easy, it’s different challenges. But I must admit I do like being a part of their journey as they grow up and seeing them develop.

Life has its challenges, whether that’s in media-land or on the farm. You have to adapt and change over time, don’t you?

“Raven is away at university doing a Masters now, Reuben’s working independently and loving it, Miles has left school and is working at home. It brings in new people and keeps you on your toes. I hope it keeps me young.”

She added: “Life has its challenges, whether that’s in media-land or on the farm. You have to adapt and change over time, don’t you?”

Amanda Owen talking on Our Yorkshire Farm
Amanda announced her split in June 2022 (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda’s announcement of her split

Channel 5 stars Amanda and Clive announced their split last year in June.

Speaking to her social media followers at the time, Amanda wrote: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, without number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.”

Amanda and Clive tied the knot in 2000.

