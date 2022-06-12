Amanda Owen allegedly “grew close to a cameraman” on the set of Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm ahead of her split from husband Clive, neighbours have claimed.

The couple sadly announced their split earlier this week. They have been married for more than two decades.

Since then, neighbours have been speculating over the reasons behind the split. Now one has claimed that her friendship with the co-worker has been “a persistent rumour in the Dales”.

The allegations come after claims Amanda and Clive had been “living apart for months” ahead of their split.

Amanda Owen could be about to rebrand herself as the ‘sexy shepherdess’, it’s claimed (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Owen ‘grew close to cameraman’

One local made the allegations to The Sun in the days following news of the Owens’ marriage split.

They claimed: “There’s been a persistent rumour in the Dales for ages that Amanda had grown close to a cameraman on set. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Clive had got wind of them.”

They added there is “no suggestion of an affair” and called the claims “scurrilous mischief-making from bored locals”.

It’s claimed they came about after it was noted that Amanda had “been seen spending nights away from the farm”.

Clive Owen has never been a fan of the limelight and now could be Amanda’s chance to shine, it has been claimed (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda to reinvent herself?

Meanwhile, it’s claimed that single Amanda is now planning to reinvent herself as a “sexy shepherdess”.

There are also reports that she is keen to bag her own show. And it’s claimed she’s booked in meetings with TV execs.

As well as that, it’s reported that Amanda is in demand from networks other than Channel 5, where Our Yorkshire Farm now lives.

One TV insider claimed that “other channels and streaming services are sniffing around” Amanda in the hope of signing her up.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed that now could be the chance for Amanda to “start earning millions as a solo commodity”.

The source said: “Amanda has everything going for her, likeability, knowledge, beauty, PR nous and, crucially, she’s a natural on camera. There is absolutely no reason she can’t carry a format solo.”

Full statement on marriage split

Earlier this week, Amanda made a statement about the end of her marriage.

Posting on social media, she said: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Amanda for a comment on this story.

