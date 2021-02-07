Amanda Holden has sent pulses racing on Instagram by posing in her underwear.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, slipped into the sexy black Calvin Kleins before striking a pose.

Amanda teamed her underwear with a pair of slinky black heels and a cropped black jumper.

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

Sharing the pictures, Amanda cheekily told her 1.6 million Instagram followers: “You’re never fully dressed without a smile…”

Amanda’s fans have, unsurprisingly, gone wild for her racy underwear snaps.

One commented: “Your figure is outstanding!”

Another wrote on the social media site: “I laugh to myself when I think we are the same age. You look amazing. Consoling myself with a packet of Discos!”

A third added: “You are on fire my lovely. Flying the flag for the for women over 40. Amanda, you are an inspiration.”

Amanda showed off her incredible figure on Instagram (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Amanda’s showbiz pals are also quite taken by her underwear photos.

Actress Sheridan Smith told the Heart FM radio host: “What I would give to look like that!”

Dancing On Ice star Myleene Klass posted three ‘flame’ emojis, while comedian Alan Carr wrote: “Phwoarrr!!!”

Rylan Clark-Neal, however, joked: “You alright Dallyn you forgot your skirt?” [Sic]

Amanda’s celeb pals gushed over her bod (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What has Amanda said about her body?

Amanda is certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her body.

The mum-of-two regularly causes a stir with her revealing outfits on Britain’s Got Talent and walks around her house naked.

But last year, she admitted it does drive her daughters Alexa, 14, and Hollie, nine, crackers.

Amanda told Stella magazine: “What really annoys them is that I’m naked at home.

Amanda is famed for her risqué dresses on telly (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

“Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed, ‘Mum! I’m on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'”

She is however, keen to promote body confidence in her impressionable girls.

As a result, Amanda has banned the word ‘fat’ in her house.

The star added: “It’s so hard for girls now, and if Lexie ever starts a sentence with, ‘Do you think I look f…’, I cut her off with, ‘Do not even say that word in my house’.”