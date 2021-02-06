Amanda Holden had Instagram fans in hysterics as she brandished her ‘love whip’ in a saucy video.

Never shy of a playful comment or three, the BGT judge, 49, was filmed in her kitchen for a love-themed ad ahead of Valentine’s Day.

And it didn’t take her long to bring out the whip!

Amanda and her love whip caused hysterics (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened in the video on Instagram with Amanda Holden?

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Amanda took to her Instagram to present an advertisement by Marks & Spencer.

In it, she wore a bright red top, with a white tea towel festooned with love hearts draped over her shoulder.

“For me Valentine’s Day is all about decadence,” she said seductively as she piled into some of M&S’s range of dine-in food.

Alongside her to share all this delicious-looking food was her dog, Rudie, who got to try some of it.

However, it was when she brandished her ‘love whip’ when things turned saucy.

What did Amanda say in the video?

Amanda captioned the video: “A date with the special man in my life!

“@marksandspencer sure know how to Dine In, a starter, main, side, dessert, fizz and chocolate all for a £20!

Subsequently, she made reference to the store’s famous caterpillar cake: “#MyMarksFave in this month of love has to be Colin and Connie in their lockdown love cocoon!”

In the video, she said: “I’m back in my kitchen selflessly trying out all the brilliant, beautiful Valentine food.

“And we have the Marks & Spencer Love Whip…”

It was then someone gave her a silver-handled whip.

She said in mock embarrassment: “No, not this kind of love whip…” and reached for a Valentine’s version of a Walnut Whip chocolate instead.

Fans loved Amanda’s video (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long before her army of fans left a string of cry-laughter emojis in response to the video.

One fan wrote: “I don’t dare ask or imagine what you do with that whip,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Another laughed: “That whip! Lol!”

A third said: “This video, just brilliant!”