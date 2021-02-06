Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have celebrated the birthday of their “miracle” son, Beau.

The couple stunned fans last year when they revealed they had welcomed a fourth baby via a surrogate.

The news came completely out of the blue at the time with the pair having kept the entire pregnancy a secret.

On Friday (February 5), Ayda took to Instagram to mark the special anniversary.

The former X Factor star shared a picture of her youngest facing away from the camera while being held by his grumpy dad.

“@robbiewilliams face after I told him I wanted 1 more baby…,” she joked in the caption.

“Beau, we dreamed about you for years before we finally met you, exactly one year ago today.

Ayda shared a picture of Beau’s birthday cake (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“From the seed of our hopes, to the smiling, gorgeous boy we are blessed enough to love today, you have been our miracle, the total completion of our family, and the best thing to come out of 2020.

“Thank you for answering our call to The Universe. We love you with all our hearts combined. HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY BEAU. Mummy, Daddy, Teddy, Charlie and Coco,” added the star.

Ayda and Robbie are parents to daughters Teddy, eight, and Coco, two, as well as six-year-old son Charlton.

Coco’s birth also came as a surprise to fans in 2018.

Robbie and Ayda have relocated (Credit: Splashnews)

Robbie ditches the UK

It was revealed last week that the former Take That singer has ditched the UK in favour of mainland Europe

Robbie reportedly spent a whopping £24 million on his dream home deep in the Swiss countryside.

The star’s older kids have reportedly enrolled in a local private school too, while Robbie has taken the time to join an exclusive members club.

A source told The Sun: “The Golf Club De Genève is very exclusive. You have to know the right people to even to get a look-in and that’s before even paying the massive fees.

“Robbie is a first-class golfer and loves it there.”

Robbie initially fled to Switzerland last year amid the coronavirus pandemic gripping the UK.

