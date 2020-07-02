Amanda Holden trolled after tearful reunion with friends

Fans have rushed to defend Amanda Holden after the presenter was trolled when she revealed a reunion with pals brought tears to her eyes.

Earlier today (Thursday, July 2), the Britain's Got Talent judge, 49, shared a photo from a "socially distanced" walk she enjoyed with her friends Angela Griffin, Lisa Faulkner and Tamzin Outhwaite.

She told fans she hadn't seen her mates since the lockdown started in March and cried upon seeing them again.

What did Amanda say?

"Omg. I literally cried when I saw these #girls in the flesh for the first time since #lockdown," she wrote in the caption.

"A socially distanced walk this morning. SOOO WONDERFUL to be with them..."

Fans flooded the picture with positive comments, with one writing, "Gorgeous ladies" and another telling her, "Aw! Friendship goals".

Amanda told fans she cried when she reunited with her pals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But one user decided instead to focus instead on Amanda's wording of the caption, and her use of the word "literally".

They wrote: "Amanda, no such thing as literally, please use proper English language otherwise go back to school or college x."

In modern British English, the word 'literally' is often used casually - and incorrectly - when the speaker actually means 'figuratively'.

One social media user picked on her use of the word 'literally' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But in this instance, if Amanda did indeed cry when she saw her pals, she used the word correctly.

A number of her fans rushed to defend her in the comments.

How did Amanda's fans react?

One told the user: "Get over yourself."

Another wrote: "If you don't like it/her/them, then get off the god damn page."

A third fumed: "Considering what's going on in the world at the moment, was your comment necessary?"

Get over yourself.

Someone else put: "If you do not have anything nice to say, then maybe don't say anything at all!?"

Amanda has been spending the lockdown with her husband, Chris Hughes, and their daughters Alexa, 14, and Hollie, eight.

And she's kept her followers on Instagram entertained by taking part in hilarious TikTok videos with them.

In her latest video, she does a Q&A about the two girls - with a rather messy twist.

It shows her answering questions and choosing which of the girls they apply to most. Each time Amanda chooses one of the girls, she hilariously dunks her face in a pile of flour.

