Amanda Holden looks sensational in revealing midi dress as she steps out in London

Television star Amanda Holden embraced the rainy London weather in a very revealing midi dress.

The 49-year-old Britain's Got Talent judge turned heads as she made her way into the Heart FM Radio offices in London's Leicester Square on Thursday (June 18).

Amanda Holden braved the cold weather in London (Credit: Splash)

Amanda appeared to be feeling the chill as she stepped out in the flowing polka-dot midi from her collection.

But flashing her nipples to the camera clearly didn't bother the star as she confidently strutted in the rain.

Read more: Why was Page 3 banned, who was the youngest model and where is Sam Fox now?

She accessorised the outfit with a royal blue bag and nude heels, while her locks were worn down.

Fans rushed to comment on the look on Instagram, with one saying: "Beautiful as per usual."

The presenter appeared confident as she headed into work (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Phillip Schofield chokes up over man's heartbreaking poem to late wife

Another wrote: "A beautiful dress worn by a beautiful gorgeous lady."

A third added: "So classic. It's pure SUMMER isn't it !!"

Amanda's sexy wardrobe debate

Amanda's no stranger to an ultra-revealing outfit.

Last month, she left viewers stunned with a silk floral dress that featured a very low cut top half on The One Show.

Some seemed in awe of the flowery number, while others slammed it as "inappropriate".

One tweeted: "Why is Amanda Holden allowed to wear such a revealing dress on The One Show, supposedly a family show?"

Another defended her outfit of choice with: "She's showing a bit of her body which 50 percent of people have. Why be so easily offended?"

While last year, the mum-of-two was forced to hit back at critics who slammed her sexy dresses on BGT's live semi-finals.

Amanda's no stranger to a revealing outfit (Credit: Splash)

She stated: "My [bleep] seem to become the show's biggest talking point every year."

Speaking to The Sun, the judge also said that her outfits had been positively received by her husband of ten years Chris Hughes.

Britain's Got Talent final speculation

Earlier this week, it was reported Amanda and her BGT co-stars may have to film the upcoming live finals "without an audience" for the first time in the show's history.

ITV bosses are said to be doing all they can to ensure the finale of the hit show goes ahead.

BGT is reportedly set to film 'without an audience' (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan says Greggs fans 'need a psychiatrist' as 800 stores reopen

A source told The Sun: "ITV bosses are having to plan for every eventuality and as it stands, the BGT live shows won't be filmed with an audience.

"If guidelines change and they can get in a crowd using social distancing, they'll consider it.

"BGT bosses know they can keep production values sky high and that while the audience have some role to play, most of the reaction comes from the judges."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.