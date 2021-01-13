Amanda Holden has taken to Instagram to declare her mission of staying “happy and healthy” in lockdown.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, left little to the imagination as she posed in a sports bra and leggings set, while braving the cold today (January 13).

Despite the freezing temperatures, the star smiled as she posed in the garden of her Surrey home.

Amanda Holden flashed her nipples as she vowed to stay ‘happy and healthy’ (Credit: Instagram Story/noholenback)

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

In the social media shot, Amanda was seen modelling a blue gym wear set from high street store Reiss.

The sports bralette costs £55, while the matching leggings come in at £85.

The set perfectly complimented Amanda’s figure, as she proudly flashed her toned stomach.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Running to keep happy as well as healthy.”

The Britain’s Got Talent host shared a glimpse of her daily run (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Amanda been up to?

Meanwhile, last week, Amanda revealed she was forced to cancel her recent family holiday.

In a post on Instagram, the star slammed the government for their “senseless year of neglect of Government rules at our borders”.

And she also threw in a cheeky swimsuit shot for good measure!

Hitting back, she said: “I cancelled my holiday on #BoxingDay… it was hard.

Amanda was recently forced to cancel her family holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But I was flying with a negative test and everything was in place for a safe holiday with my family.”

Furthermore, Amanda added: “WHY THEN, ARE THE UK ONLY JUST making the decision to test for COVID for people coming into our country??

“We’ve all sacrificed so much in different ways… most of us have been responsible. Had so much goodwill and respect for each other. Joined together and marched on through this.”

Amanda’s outburst followed on from the news Britain’s Got Talent’s 15th series had been officially delayed.

