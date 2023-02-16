Amanda Holden posing on a red carpet
News

Amanda Holden ‘looks 30 years younger’ in bikini photo as she marks 52nd birthday

Happy birthday you beauty!

By Joey Crutchley

Amanda Holden has been branded “flawless” after sharing a gorgeous bikini snap on Instagram to mark her 52nd birthday.

Kicking off her celebrations in style, the TV legend has jetted off on an exotic holiday – and as usual, she looked sensational.

Amanda Holden wearing sunglasses
Amanda turned 52 on Thursday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden on Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (February 16) Amanda shared a stunning snap of herself on the beach while holding a cocktail.

No stranger to showing off her skin, the mum-of-two flaunted her age-defying beauty and killer figure in a pink bikini.

Amanda teamed the tiny bikini with a matching kaftan, a black sun hat, huge sunglasses and of course, a birthday badge.

Beaming to the camera and flashing her signature smile, Amanda wore her honey locks in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

“52 today – grateful to be alive and happy with people I love,” Amanda captioned the shot alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans gush over Amanda Holden on Instagram

It didn’t take long for Amanda’s loyal legion of fans to flood the comments section to gush over the showbiz star.

“Fittest 52-year-old alive,” proclaimed one follower.

Another added: “Happy birthday! You look amazing!”

52 and looking 32. Have the most amazing birthday.

“Look about 32! Happy bday!” gushed someone else, while a fourth agreed: “More like 32!”

“Sensational and beautiful,” quipped a fifth follower.

Echoing their thoughts, a sixth smitten fan penned: “Gorgeous and looking great!”

Another said: “52 and looking 32. Have the most amazing birthday.”

Bruno Tonioli joins BGT and the Britain's Got Talent judges
Bruno Tonioli joins BGT and the Britain’s Got Talent judges (Credit: ITV)

Amanda on BGT

Amanda’s sun-soaked getaway comes after the Britain’s Got Talent auditions kicked off earlier this month.

For this year’s series, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has joined the panel replacing David Walliams.

The TV star has been filming auditions the past month alongside fellow panellists Amanda, Alesha Dixon, and Simon Cowell.

But as the show’s social media account shared a video from the red carpet of the judges arriving, many fans had the same response.

Amanda, Alesha and Bruno in BGT ‘feud’?

What’s more, there have also been rumours circulating that Bruno, Amanda and Alesha ‘don’t get on’ following a pay dispute.

However, Bruno has since set the record straight

Speaking to The Sun, he said their relationship is “great”.

When asked about the apparent pay fall-out between him, Amanda and Alesha, Bruno said: “It is very vulgar to talk about money. But I am definitely not getting what has been claimed.

“I don’t know what the girls are getting. But if they are getting more now then good for them, they deserve everything.

“There is no frostiness with the girls, of course not. Who is frosty? We have been having a laugh. This is working with a group of mates.”

