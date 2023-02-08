Amanda Holden has shared a series of racy photos to Instagram and it’s fair to say they caught Paddy McGuinness’ attention.

Paddy is thought to be single following his split from wife Christine.

Amanda, meanwhile, is happily married to husband Chris Hughes.

But that didn’t stop Paddy from commenting…

Amanda Holden left little to the imagination in the photos and Paddy wasn’t the only friend to comment (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda Holden shares racy lingerie photos

The Britain’s Got Talent star looks sensational in the pictures, from JD Williams’ Valentine’s range.

Amanda is wearing a black lace body with racy cutouts that leave little to the imagination.

The star, who is in her fifties, looks sensational in the snaps.

And it’s a sentiment that certainly didn’t pass Paddy by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

‘Calm down Paddy’

Of course, the pair work together on the BBC’s I Can See Your Voice.

Paddy commented on the pictures: “Bloody hell,” and a high five emoji.

This is how your marriage ended! Have a cold shower!

However, some of Amanda’s followers took exception to the comments and promptly called him out.

“Perv,” branded one.

“Calm down Paddy,” another laughed.

“This is how your marriage ended! Have a cold shower!” a third blasted.

“Your ex-wife was hotter and you let her go,” said another.

Paddy McGuinness came under fire from some of Amanda’s followers over the comment (Credit: Splash News)

#knickers

However, many others agreed with Paddy, with Louise Redknapp among those commenting.

She said: “Bloody amazing, love it!”

“Look at you,” Lisa Faulkner said, using the hashtag #knickers.

Lisa Snowdon also commented to tell Amanda: “Wowzers honey!”

Tess Daly was also all up in Amanda’s comments, telling her: “SMOKIN babe!”

Read more: Amanda Holden delights fans as she poses in tiny white bikini

Head to our Facebook page @EntertaimmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.