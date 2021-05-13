Amanda Holden left little to the imagination as she braved the miserable weather at Heart FM today (May 13).

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was caught in the rain following her early morning slot on the radio show.

But while the weather appeared bleak, the 50-year-old presenter still looked great.

Amanda Holden looked incredible at Heart FM today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What was Amanda Holden wearing?

Amanda opted for a pale green skin-tight dress from Zara.

The midi design perfectly complimented her figure, which she paired with a pastel blue coat.

The star also wore a simple gold necklace and shiny nude heels.

The dress is beautiful Amanda!

Amanda showed off the stunning look on Instagram, as she posed with radio co-host Ashley Roberts.

In the shot, The Pussycat Doll was also wearing a knitted midi dress.

Fans rushed to compliment the pair on Amanda’s post.

One wrote: “Fabulous ladies.”

In addition, a second shared: “The dress is beautiful Amanda – you look absolutely gorgeous and so elegant.”

A third said: “You are both goals!”

Amanda praises NHS nurses

Meanwhile, her outfit post comes one day after Amanda praised NHS nurses on her breakfast show.

During Wednesday’s show, the mum-of-two recalled a touching story after the loss of her stillborn son Theo in 2011.

Amanda, who was seven months pregnant when she lost her son, was joined by Kate Garraway and co-host Jamie Theakston.

Amanda left little to the imagination in the skin-tight dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She shared: “I personally would like to thank the nurses. I know I talk about this a lot, and I never know whether I talk too much about it. Obviously when we lost our son Theo to a stillbirth…

“The hospital where I was looked after was unbelievable and Jackie Nash got us through so much, Pippa Nightingale, Natalie Carter.”

Amanda appeared emotional as her eyes began to fill up.

Furthermore, she added: “When I came out of a coma, there was a nurse who I never knew the name of. She brushed my tangled matted hair from spending so much time lying down.

“Fed me, washed me, and put me in a dressing gown so that when family came to see me they wouldn’t have to be scared seeing me looking like Stig of the Dump.”

Meanwhile, Amanda and her husband Chris are also proud parents to daughters Lexi and Hollie.

