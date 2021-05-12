Amanda Holden in tears as she recalls NHS nurse’s touching gesture after she lost baby son

Amanda Holden was in tears as she praised NHS nurses for their support, after the loss of her stillborn son Theo.

The presenter, who lost her son in 2011, opened up on the help she received on Heart FM today (May 12).

During the show, Amanda was joined by Kate Garraway and co-host Jamie Theakston.

What did Amanda Holden say?

Amanda, 50, was seven months pregnant when she lost baby Theo.

She said today: “I personally would like to thank the nurses.

“I know I talk about this a lot, and I never know whether I talk too much about it. Obviously when we lost our son Theo to a stillbirth…

I will be forever grateful

“The hospital where I was looked after was unbelievable and Jackie Nash got us through so much, Pippa Nightingale, Natalie Carter.”

Amanda appeared visibly emotional as her eyes began to fill up.

Furthermore, she shared: “When I came out of a coma, there was a nurse who I never knew the name of. She brushed my tangled matted hair from spending so much time lying down.

Amanda Holden praised NHS nurses on Heart FM today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Fed me, washed me, and put me in a dressing gown so that when family came to see me they wouldn’t have to be scared seeing me looking like Stig of the Dump.

“Whoever that nurse was, I don’t know who you are, but I will be forever grateful.”

Meanwhile, the host also reposted the moment on her Instagram profile.

‘I owe you so much’

Alongside the clip, Amanda wrote: “Thank you to my circle of trust this #InternationalNursesDay.

“The love, care & skills that nurses give selflessly every day are so appreciated by us all. Personally my family and I owe you so much.”

The post was met to a string of supportive comments from fans.

Amanda and Chris lost their son in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One wrote: “I’m a nurse and that brought a tear… God bless you.”

A second shared: “Love you for sharing this @noholdenback. Brave lady.”

In addition, a third added: “Every time you talk about Theo my heart breaks. Thank goodness for those amazing nurses and all the support you received.”

What happened to Amanda’s son?

Amanda and Chris were devastated when they discovered that son Theo’s heart had stopped beating.

Following their loss, the star revealed she ended up going to therapy to deal with the pain.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Amanda paid tribute to Theo on what would have been his 10th birthday.

