Amanda Holden has landed a new Channel 4 series, cementing herself as the “queen of primetime television”.

The star has gone on to become one of the biggest names in the country after initially starting out as an actress.

Amanda was already well-known for her BGT role this year before she joined new BBC show I Can See Your Voice.

However, it turns out two channels just wasn’t quite enough for Amanda.

Amanda Holden is TV’s golden girl (Credit: BBC One)

Amanda Holden signs Channel 4 deal

According to reports, she’s now scored herself a bumper deal with Channel 4.

The top-secret signing will see her front her own yet-to-be-revealed series.

A source close to her told The Sun: “This is the first time Amanda has worked with Channel 4. It’s a top-secret brand-new show format and will take Amanda back to her TV roots, having started out on shows like Kiss Me Kate, Hearts and Bones and Cutting It in the Nineties.

Read more: Amanda Holden wows Instagram fans with throwback bikini snap

“Everyone wants a piece of Amanda right now. She’s become the golden girl of TV and radio over the last 12 months.

The source added the deal will see the star make history.

“Amanda has never wanted a handcuffs deal from any one TV channel and it’s paid off because she’s going to be the first person to work across all three major UK channels.”

More details on Amanda’s new show will be revealed soon (Credit: ITV)

Amanda’s a busy girl!

But Amanda has even more on her plate.

She presents the Heart Breakfast show weekdays on Heart FM.

Not only that, but this year she will be revealing the Eurovision scores from the UK public.

Read more: Amanda Holden news: Star shows off impressive abs during pancake flip clip

It’s been a busy year for the star.

Last year, she scored the biggest-selling female debut album when she released Songs From My Heart.

However, while she was expected to release a follow-up this year, it looks as though her heavy workload will spark delays until 2022.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.