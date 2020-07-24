Amanda Holden fans say her eldest daughter 'looks just like' Holly Willoughby in family pic

Amanda Holden has delighted fans with a family photo of her husband and their daughters.

The Britain's Got Talent judge is holidaying in the South of France and enjoyed a dinner with Piers Morgan on Thursday evening (July 23).

Amanda, 49, posed with her family at a restaurant during the day and her fans thought her eldest daughter Alexa, 14, looked just like Holly Willoughby.

Amanda captioned the image: "Ma famille."

What did fans say?

One person said: "Your daughter so reminds me of a young Holly Willoughby!"

Another agreed: "I was thinking the same thing!"

A third added: "Is it just me that thinks your daughter is like Holly from This Morning!"

Fans of Amanda Holden said her daughter looks like a young Holly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden enjoys dinner with Piers Morgan!

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Amanda enjoyed dinner with her family and Good Morning Britain Piers and his clan.

Piers shared a photo of himself and Amanda at the restaurant as they enjoyed a glass of wine.

Your daughter so reminds me of a young Holly Willoughby!

He wrote: "Britain’s got talent."

Fans loved seeing the pair together, with one commenting: "Smashing photo!"

Another said: "Aww hope you're having a lovely time," while a third added: "Lovely food and a great photo Piers."

The pair were joined by Piers' wife Celia Walden and his three sons Spencer, Stanley and Bertie, as well as Amanda's husband Chris Hughes.

Spencer shared a clip with a shot of Piers and Amanda being sweetly serenaded by a musician.

Amanda swayed to the music as Piers - who sported several stains on his blue shirt - filmed them on his phone.

Poking fun at the pair, Spencer wrote: "Shambles."

Earlier on in his holiday, Piers tore a tendon in his leg and was given crutches.

Amanda is in St Tropez with her husband and daughters (Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com)

Alongside a photo of himself and his sons, Piers said on Instagram earlier this week: "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day two of a six-week holiday)."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the star told fans his sons had told him to "man up".

When someone asked how his ankle was, Piers replied: "Sore. But my sons are constantly reminding me to take my own regular advice over such matters & 'man up'. So I am."

