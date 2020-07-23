Piers Morgan divides fans as he shows off ‘new look’ on France holiday

Piers Morgan has divided his fans as he showed off his stubble during his holiday in France.

The Good Morning Britain presenter jetted off to the South of France earlier this month as he enjoys his annual summer break from the show.

However, just days into his holiday, Piers tore a tendon in his leg and is now on crutches.

The star shared a photo of himself sitting with his legs in a swimming pool as he held his crutches.

He wrote: "Really enjoying my work-out."

However, fans noticed Piers has let his stubble grow and many aren't keen.

What did they say?

One person commented: "You need a shave!"

Another wrote: "Sore leg, no excuse not to shave."

A third added: "I know you're on holiday but you need a shave."

But many of his followers loved the look.

One said: "Keep the beard."

Another wrote: "Liking the unshaven look," while one commented: "Loving the stubble!"

Earlier this week, Piers told fans he had injured his leg in Saint-Tropez.

The star, 55, shared a photo to Instagram of himself and his three sons Spencer, Stanley and Bertie.

In the picture, Piers is seen using crutches as they posed by the sea.

Piers wrote: "Peg-leg. (nothing like tearing a tendon on Day 2 of a 6-week holiday)."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Piers revealed his sons surprised him with a massive BBQ to cheer him up.

He shared a photo of himself sat at the table in front of all the delicious food with a glass of wine in his hand.

Piers said: "My sons thought I needed cheering up after my ankle injury (or rather, they wanted me to ‘stop sulking’) so they lit up the BBQ last night with this excellent result."

Piers and his GMB co-star Susanna Reid will return to the programme in September.

The controversial presenter joked he may leave GMB next year as Susanna said contract negotiations are still "underway" for 2021.

Piers read out a viewer's letter on the show earlier this month, which said: "I thought I heard you state you were leaving at the end of the year."

However, he then joked: "I'm not actually. End of next year... possibly."

