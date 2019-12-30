Amanda Holden 'breathes in' as she shares bikini picture from her holiday

Slender Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has proved she's just like the rest of us when it comes to the festive indulgence.

Sharing a picture from her idyllic post-Christmas family getaway, bikini-clad Amanda has revealed that she had to "breathe in" for the picture.

Amanda has headed off on a festive break with her family (Credit: Splash News)

Heart FM breakfast show host Amanda is currently enjoying a sunshine break with husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexi and Hollie.

Read more: Simon Cowell donates almost £200k of his own money to dog charity

The picture shows Amanda wearing a bright pink Melissa Odabash bikini and sunhat while posing at the edge of the sea.

She captioned the shot: "#breathein."

Fans were quick to comment on the picture.

One said: "You look in amazing shape, Amanda."

Read more: Rebekah Vardy breaks her silence after welcoming baby girl

Another added: "Breathe in? You have the flattest of tummies."

A third warned: "Be careful of your legs this time."

Breathe in? You have the flattest of tummies.

The fan was referring to the injury Amanda suffered while on holiday in Cyprus earlier this year.

She broke her leg in two places after an accident on an inflatable obstacle course in the sea.

View this post on Instagram #merrychristmas from us ♥️🎄🎅🏻 A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Dec 25, 2019 at 10:01am PST

Before she headed off on her hols Amanda shared a photo of her picture-perfect family and wished her followers a happy Christmas.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.