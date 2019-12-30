The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Rebekah Vardy breaks her silence after welcoming baby girl

He missed Leicester's Christmas fixture

By Nancy Brown
Updated:

New mum Rebekah Vardy has opened up about the birth of her fifth child, her third with her footballer husband Jamie Vardy.

The couple welcomed a little girl on December 28.

Now Rebekah has revealed that her footballer husband was by her side for the birth.

Rebekah has revealed that husband Jamie was by her side for their daughter's birth (Credit: Splash News)

Jamie missed his side Leicester City's game against West Ham for the birth.

Becky told Hello!: "I was so happy to be able to have Jamie at my side for the birth of our beautiful daughter."

Putting her troubles with Coleen Rooney behind her, Becky added that the pair were "ecstatic" at welcoming their new arrival.

I was so happy to be able to have Jamie at my side for the birth of our beautiful daughter.

Mum-of-five Becky added: "I’m ecstatic that we have another little girl in our family."

She is already mum to Sophia and Finley with Jamie, as well as Megan and Taylor from previous relationships.

Jamie is also dad to daughter Ella.

Jamie had previously announced news of the tot's birth on Twitter.

He said he and his wife were "totally in love" with the baby.

The couple are yet to announce the baby's name, or share a picture of the newborn.

