Simon Cowell donates almost £200k of his own money to Barbados dog charity

Music mogul Simon Cowell has shown his caring, sharing side by donating almost £200,000 of his own money to a Barbados dog charity.

Simon is currently on holiday on the Caribbean island with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, their son Eric and her son Adam.

They also appear to have taken their four-legged friends Squiddly, Diddly and Freddie with them.

Simon, Lauren, Eric and Adam are holidaying with their dogs (Credit: Splash News)

Over the weekend, Simon held his annual K9 Friends charity fundraiser at the island's Royal Westmoreland golf resort.

And, after it allegedly failed to raise enough funds, the Daily Mail reports that Simon was forced to lend a helping hand.

He is said to have donated $250,000, or £190,000, to the charity.

Simon showed off his 20lb weight loss on the beach (Credit: Splash News)

Lots up for grabs including VIP concert tickets, rental of a house in Barbados for a week and a malt whiskey bottle signed by Boris Johnson.

However, despite recently dropping 20lb after adopting a new, healthy lifestyle, Simon did suffer a wardrobe malfunction on the night.

I am 100% cloning the dogs, all of them. I am doing it because I cannot bear the thought of them not being around.

A button on his shirt is said to have popped off, with girlfriend Lauren rushing to his aid with a safety pin.

Simon's son Eric on the beach with one of the dogs Simon plans on cloning (Credit: Splash News)

Simon heads to Barbados every year over the festive period, and was seen showing off the results of his weight loss as he walked on the beach with his family and his dogs.

Last year, X Factor boss Simon revealed he had plans to "clone" the dogs so that he never has to be without them.

He told The Sun: "I am 100% cloning the dogs, all of them. I am doing it because I cannot bear the thought of them not being around."

