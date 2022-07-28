Amanda Holden in a summer dress outside Global
Amanda Holden dances in barely-there bikini as she gets pulses racing with saucy striptease

The BGT star looks incredible!

By Joshua Haigh

Amanda Holden has stunned fans on Instagram while dancing in a barely-there bikini.

Amanda is currently soaking up the sun in Sicily with her family, including husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10.

On Wednesday (July 27), she took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing by a pool.

In the racy clip, Amanda starts by wearing a white shirt and shorts over her bikini, before stripping down to her two-piece and showing off her moves.

Fans rushed to comment, with many complimenting the star on her physique.

Amanda Holden in a summer dress outside Global
Amanda Holden shared a dancing video with her followers (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden wows fans on Instagram

One wrote: “Wow, looking absolutely fabulous and gorgeous as always. One incredibly beautiful lady!”

“Oh wow. Honestly, what does it take to look this amazing?” replied a second fan.

A third said: “You got my heart thumping, Amanda!”

“Looking amazing absolutely beautiful stunning as always,” added a fourth.

“Sensational,” declared another of her striptease.

Meanwhile, Amanda recently opened up about how she keeps her stunning figure.

Despite being in incredible shape, the BGT star insisted that she still likes to enjoy “a little bit of everything”.

Amanda Holden in a summer dress outside Global
Amanda Holden is currently on holiday (Credit: Cover Images)

“You have to enjoy life,” she explained. “I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her fifties and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

“Life’s too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don’t believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine.”

Amanda has been regularly keeping fans up to date with her goings on while she’s on holiday.

The star loves to show off her physique, and recently wowed fans with one of her latest bikini snaps.

