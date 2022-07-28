Amanda Holden dances in barely-there bikini as she gets pulses racing with saucy striptease

Amanda Holden has stunned fans on Instagram while dancing in a barely-there bikini.

Amanda is currently soaking up the sun in Sicily with her family, including husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10.

On Wednesday (July 27), she took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing by a pool.

In the racy clip, Amanda starts by wearing a white shirt and shorts over her bikini, before stripping down to her two-piece and showing off her moves.

Fans rushed to comment, with many complimenting the star on her physique.

Amanda Holden shared a dancing video with her followers (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden wows fans on Instagram

One wrote: “Wow, looking absolutely fabulous and gorgeous as always. One incredibly beautiful lady!”

“Oh wow. Honestly, what does it take to look this amazing?” replied a second fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Read more: Amanda Holden sets pulses racing as she undoes tiny green bikini

A third said: “You got my heart thumping, Amanda!”

“Looking amazing absolutely beautiful stunning as always,” added a fourth.

“Sensational,” declared another of her striptease.

Meanwhile, Amanda recently opened up about how she keeps her stunning figure.

Despite being in incredible shape, the BGT star insisted that she still likes to enjoy “a little bit of everything”.

Amanda Holden is currently on holiday (Credit: Cover Images)

“You have to enjoy life,” she explained. “I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her fifties and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

“Life’s too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don’t believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine.”

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

Amanda has been regularly keeping fans up to date with her goings on while she’s on holiday.

The star loves to show off her physique, and recently wowed fans with one of her latest bikini snaps.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of Amanda Holden’s latest bikini snap.