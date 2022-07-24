Amanda Holden sets pulses racing as she undoes tiny green bikini

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has shown off her stunning figure in a tiny bikini while on holiday.

The 51-year-old looked incredible as she sunbathed in the green swimwear, and she set hearts racing as she left little to the imagination with the strings untied.

Amanda Holden has been enjoying some rest and time off – and flashing her bikini (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden strips down to her bikini

The radio presenter and TV judge has been enjoying some well-earned time off this summer. As she sunbathed and enjoyed the warm weather, Amanda Holden uploaded a sizzling snap of her bikini bod to Instagram.

The 51 year old’s figure looked amazing as she posed with the barely-there bikini top untied across her slim frame.

Sharing the image with her 1.8 million followers, Holden captioned the snap: “Veni vidi amavi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

The Latin phrase meaning ‘We came, we saw, we loved’ was evidently a nod to the holiday.

The star uploaded a snap two days previously as she boarded a jet to meet pal Alan Carr in Sicily.

Amanda Holden fans bite back at trolls

Social media trolls got more than they bargained for when they attempted to take down Amanda Holden’s daughter with nasty Instagram comments.

However, Amanda Holden fans were quick to step in and defend the star’s youngest daughter.

The trolling came when Amanda shared a stunning new photograph of her family on holiday to social media. Whilst many fans were struck by the “gorgeous” appearance of the family, some weren’t so complimentary.

One person wrote: “Have to say, a bit over the top make-up for your youngest.”

However, others rushed to Hollie’s defence. One wrote: “Did you ‘have’’to? What would have happened if you didn’t? Something awful I assume. So glad you saved us all.

“Next time you believe you ‘have’ to comment on an adult/young persons choice to wear makeup, just remind yourself: you don’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

A second echoed them writing: “She has a bit of lip gloss on possibly, no contour or heavy make-up.

“She’s naturally pretty and think if this is all you’ve taken from a loving family photo it’s sad that’s what your focus is on!”

Another follower added: “Oddly enough, the post didn’t ask for your opinion on how much makeup someone else’s child is wearing.”

