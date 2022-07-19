Amanda Holden left fans swooning this morning (July 19) as she stripped down to a tiny bikini during her sunshine break to Scilly.

The 51-year-old Heart FM presenter put her gym-toned bod on full display as she shared a saucy photo of herself relaxing in the pool in a tiny blue bikini.

And we’ve all got serious envy!

TV presenter Amanda Holden raised pulses as she posed in tiny blue bikini (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden shares bikini snap

Amanda Holden flaunted her incredible figure this morning as she soaked up the sun on a unicorn inflatable in the pool.

The presenter – on holiday at the moment – shared a photo on Instagram of her enjoying the sunshine from the comfort of what looked like a private outdoor pool.

The post showed her lying back on a unicorn inflatable while showing off her toned bod in a stunning navy blue bikini.

She captioned the post: “Floating with the unicorn.”

During her holiday, Amanda has showed off her enviable figure in a number of stylish bikinis, as she took in the sights of the Italian Island.

TV star Amanda Holden turned heads during her family holiday in Sicily (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden poses in barely-there bikini

Amanda left everyone speechless as she showed off her slim figure in a tight blue bikini.

Celebrity friends and fans rushed to the comments to compliment Amanda’s striking bikini photo.

Melissa Odabash wrote: “You hottie,” with fire emojis.

Former singer Ashley Roberts also said: “Oh yea sister.”

One fan also said: “Nice pic looking sexy and fantastic.”

Another said: “Still the hottest mum out there.”

A third added: “Looking hot!”

