Amanda Holden fans all say the same thing as she poses in tiny bikini

Amanda Holden has stunned her Instagram fans by posing in a tiny bikini on holiday.

The Heart Radio presenter, 51, shared a couple of snaps as she enjoyed the sunshine this weekend.

In one picture, Amanda is seen showing off her incredible figure in a tiny white bikini.

In the picture, Amanda is seen with her blonde hair tied in an updo while she’s holding a straw summer hat.

She wrote: “Hats off to #Sicily #Theitalianjob I love it here.”

Meanwhile, Amanda later shared another shot of her in the bikini but this time she was wearing an orange long-sleeved swim top.

Amanda often wows fans with her bikini pics (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

In the snap, Amanda is seen lounging on a boat while looking into the distance.

She said: “Is that #Monday I see on the horizon?? Back tmra for @thisisheart.” [Sic]

Fans couldn’t get over Amanda’s holiday pictures and many branded her the perfect “Bond girl”.

One commented: “Giving me James Bond vibes.”

Another said: “You are one serious Bond girl.”

Amanda and Alan Carr

On a video of Amanda and Alan Carr dancing along a pool, another fan said: “It’s like the opening credits of a Bond film.”

In the video, the silhouettes of Alan and Amanda are seen dancing along a pool side to a viral TikTok song called Coincidance by Handsome Dancer.

Alan captioned the post: “Wow! @noholdenback can really dance – what a coinciDANCE!”

Fans loved the video as one said: “This is fabulous.”

Amanda was compared to a Bond girl (Credit: Cover Images)

Another added: “James Bond springs to mind! His dancers!”

Before her trip to Italy, Amanda celebrated some sweet family news with her daughter Lexi.

She marked Lexi finishing her GCSEs with a boat ride along the River Thames.

Amanda gushed on Instagram: “So very proud of my baby Lexi who has finished her GCSE’s!

“She worked so hard and we’re incredibly proud of her.

“To celebrate we went large with her gorgeous friends! Thanks to the fabulous @thamesrockets boats… later we ate & danced our socks off.”

