Amanda Holden ‘very proud’ as she shares touching family news with fans

Amanda Holden shared some touching family news with her Instagram fans yesterday as her daughter Lexi finished her GCSE’s.

She celebrated the huge milestone with her daughter on a boat ride along the River Thames.

Alongside a video of the boat fun, the presenter admitted that she is ‘very proud’ of her daughter for all of her hard work.

Amanda Holden on Instagram

Amanda is ‘very proud’ of her daughter Lexi who finished her GCSE’s yesterday.

She shared the touching news on her Instagram after celebrating on a fun-filled boat ride with Lexi and her friends.

The update showed the group having a blast on the boat ride in a short video, which was set to the song Juice by Lizzo.

Amanda captioned it: “So very proud of my baby Lexi who has finished her GCSE’s! She worked so hard and we’re incredibly proud of her.

“To celebrate we went large with her gorgeous friends! Thanks to the fabulous @thamesrockets boats… later we ate & danced our socks off.

“So wonderful to be a part of it. #ontothenextchapter.”

Amanda says she’s ‘very proud’ of her daughter Lexi for her hard work after she finished her GCSE’s (Credit: ITV)

Friends and fans couldn’t wait to weigh in on the exciting update and flooded the comments to show their support for Amanda’s daughter Lexi.

One fan wrote: “Well done on Lexi finishing her GCSE’s! Thank god they’re over! My son did his last year and it’s such a relief for them to be over.”

Someone else commented: “Schools out! Well done on the hard work Lexi.”

Another added: “Love this. Well done Lexi. Time to enjoy the summer… it must feel great.”

