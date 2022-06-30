Amanda Holden issued a warning to her fans yesterday after someone made a fake Instagram account pretending to be her.

The account named “amanda_holden_livechat” pictured a photo of herself as the Instagram profile, but Amanda assured fans this was not her real account.

On her Instagram story, Amanda shared the message: “Some odd person has set this up pretending to be me. It’s not me so unfollow it.”

The fake account at present has 346 followers.

Amanda Holden’s warning fans to unfollow an Instagram account that is pretending to be her (Credit: Instagram story)

Amanda Holden on Instagram

Amanda’s real Instagram account, ‘noholdenback’, has almost two million followers. She shares posts of her time as a judge on Britains Got Talent and her role as a presenter on Heart radio.

At present, she has 3,049 visible posts.

Amanda Holden has 1.8 million followers (Credit: Cover Images)

Her latest post teases fans about her new eight-part BBC series, The Italian Job, set to be released in Autumn 2022.

The series will follow real-life best friends Amanda and Alan Carr as they work together to renovate a crumbling property in Italy.

In the post, a video reel showed her and Alan running up a hill to Kate Bush’s song, ‘Running up that hill (a deal with God)’.

The post is captioned: “Running up that hill.. in 37 degree sunshine. #italianjob can’t wait for you to watch. @bbc – Autumn.”

Amanda has been a judge on BGT since 2006 (Credit: Cover images)

Under her Instagram reel, fans showed their love for Amanda and laughed at the double acts comedic skit.

One user said: “Can’t wait for this.”

Amanda. You run like a windmill.

In addition, a second commented: “Amanda. You run like a windmill.”

A third fan questioned: “Running? Up the hill? No Uber?”

Aperol Spritz UK commented: “We think it’s very likely there was a Spritz at the top of the hill…”, followed by a heart and laughing emoji.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr’s property renovation series will air in the Autumn (Credit: Cover Images)

The Italian Job

Whilst Alan and Amanda have renovated their own properties in the past, neither of them have taken on a project of this size before, BBC has said.

Meanwhile, on the show, they will get hands on with the building work but, may need to call in a local tradesperson or two to ensure the project runs smoothly.

When renovations on the property are finished, the pair will sell the house and all profits will be donated to charity.

