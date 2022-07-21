Amanda Holden fans bite back as her youngest daughter is trolled over appearance

Fans of Amanda Holden leapt to her defence after her youngest daughter was trolled over her appearance on Instagram.

The star shared a stunning new photograph of her family on holiday to social media.

And many fans were struck by the “gorgeous” appearance of the family.

Amanda Holden has been sharing snaps of her holiday (Credit: Splash News)

Trolls anger Amanda Holden fans by trolling youngest daughter

Amanda and husband Chris Hughes are parents to Alexa, known as Lexi, and 10-year-old Hollie.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge shared a new snap of them all together on her Instagram page.

So much gorgeousness in one photo.

Amanda, 51, captioned the image “team photo” with a red heart emoji.

Celebrity friends and followers rushed to give their positive messages.

Kate Thornton wrote: “Strong team.”

Ashley Roberts commented: “What a squad!”

Amanda Holden’s daughter targeted on Instagram

But one person wrote: “Have to say, a bit over the top make-up for your youngest.”

Others rushed to Hollie’s defence.

One wrote: “Did you ‘have’ to? What would have happened if you didn’t? Something awful I assume. So glad you saved us all.

“Next time you believe you ‘have’ to comment on a adult/young persons choice to wear makeup, just remind yourself: you don’t.”

A second wrote: “She has a bit of lip gloss on possibly, no contour or heavy make-up.

“She’s naturally pretty and think if this is all you’ve taken from a loving family photo it’s sad that’s what your focus is on!”

Another follower added: “Oddly enough, the post didn’t ask for your opinion on how much make-up someone else’s child is wearing.”

Amanda Holden fans have previously seen snaps of her and her daughters on holiday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did nicer followers on Instagram have to say?

Many people have been following Amanda’s holiday snaps daily.

She and record producer Chris and the girls are on a family break in Italy to kick off the school summer holiday.

One admirer wrote: “This picture is hair goals, family goals, style goals and beauty goals all in one,” with heart emojis.

A second said: “So much gorgeousness in one photo!”

While a third follower commented: “Beautiful family, your girls are stunning.”

Lots of Amanda’s 1.8 million followers commented on how stunning the couple’s daughters are.

