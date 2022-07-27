Bikini-clad Amanda Holden faces backlash as she makes ‘insensitive’ joke

Amanda Holden shared what some fans saw as an insensitive joke to her Instagram grid yesterday (Tuesday, July 26), and it didn’t go down well some with her followers.

The star is currently enjoying the sun in Greece – and not all her fans are happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden shares holiday Instagram post

Yesterday saw Amanda take to Instagram to share another snap from her stunning Greek holiday.

In the picture for her 1.8 million followers to see, Amanda can be seen sunbathing on a boat.

Read more: Amanda Holden sets pulses racing as she undoes tiny green bikini

The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent star is wearing a light blue bikini and light blue beach kimono.

Amanda stares out at the ocean in the picture. Behind her, the beach can be glimpsed.

“Another tough day,” she captioned the stunning snap.

Some fans were not impressed with Amanda’s joke (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans of the star react

Not all of Amanda’s followers saw the funny side of her joke on Instagram. Some took to the comments to slam the star.

“Yeah don’t break a sweat,” one sarcastically wrote.

“Really tough posing as usual,” another swiped.

“What I would give to have one of your tough days. A tough day for me is looking after my mum and her struggles with dementia,” a third said.

However, not everyone commenting was there to rain on Amanda’s parade. There were plenty of positive comments too.

“Absolute GODDESS vibes,” Tess Daly wrote.

“Phwwwooàarrr you sure rock my boat Amanda #iReallyFancyYou,” another follower said.

Additionally, a third commented saying: “Wow looking absolutely amazing.”

Amanda’s snap blew fans away (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Beach babe

This isn’t the first of Amanda’s Instagram snaps that have caught fans’ attention recently.

The star uploaded another bikini snap over the weekend.

In the picture, Amanda can be seen sunbathing on a boat, wearing a green bikini.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

“Veni vidi amavi,” she captioned the snap.

Translated, this Latin phrase means “We came, we saw, we loved”.

The stunning snap has since picked up over 15,000 likes since it was uploaded over the weekend.