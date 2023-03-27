Alison Hammond reportedly underwent a blackmail ordeal that is believed to have lasted eight months and cost the star thousands.

A man was arrested over the weekend in relation to a blackmail plot.

Now, the This Morning star has broken her silence.

Alison was reportedly the victim of a blackmail plot (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond victim of a blackmail plot?

Over the weekend it was reported that Alison had gone to the police after being put through an eight-month blackmail ordeal.

According to The Sun, the 48-year-old This Morning star was being blackmailed by a former friend.

The star reportedly handed over thousands of pounds and a BMW to prevent the blackmailer from spreading false stories about her.

I had to realise I’d reached the end and go to the police.

However, according to the publication, Alison told a friend she felt “naive” and “stupid” by her blackmail nightmare.

“He sent me a message stating that if I didn’t give him £3,500 he would ruin me,” Alison reportedly told a pal.

“I was flabbergasted. I’m still in shock. To have a friend seeking to blackmail and extort me is just heartbreaking,” she then reportedly continued.

“I had to realise I’d reached the end and go to the police,” she allegedly then said.

A man has been arrested (Credit: ITV)

Man arrested in relation to Alison Hammond blackmail plot

Alison reportedly showed police the blackmail messages after fearing for her and her family’s safety.

Yesterday (Sunday, March 26) it was reported that a 36-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the blackmail plot.

West Midlands Police confirmed the news in a statement.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested from an address in Warwickshire this evening on suspicion of blackmail against a woman in her forties,” they said.

“He remains in custody for questioning,” they then added.

However, it has since been reported that he has been released on bail.

ED! has contacted reps for Alison for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison breaks her silence

Alison took to Instagram in the early hours of this morning to break her silence following news of the arrest.

The star didn’t address the blackmail or the arrest directly. However, she did hint at it.

The star uploaded a selfie that featured a host of her friends – including Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton.

“Girl therapy night!” she captioned the post.

“Needed that,” she then added.

A number of Alison’s followers took to the comment section to show their support.

“Love to you, Alison. You make so many people smile, myself included,” one fan commented.

“Sending [love heart emoji] Alison, you legend!” another then said.

“Big hugs beautiful,” a third then gushed.

Read more: Alison Hammond announces huge This Morning presenting shake-up

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.