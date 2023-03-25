Alison Hammond has reportedly called in police after being subjected to a shocking blackmail plot.

This Morning star Alison, 48, is alleged to have handed over thousands of pounds and even a BMW in an eight-month ordeal.

An unidentified man is alleged to have extorted much-loved Alison by threatening to tell lies to damage her career.

But new Great British Bake Off host Alison has gone to the police, having feared for her and her family’s safety.

Alison Hammond presented yesterday’s episode of This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond in ‘blackmail plot’

According to The Sun, Alison allegedly told a friend she has been left feeling “naive” and “stupid” by her blackmail nightmare.

Additionally, the tabloid reports she felt forced to hand over thousands of pounds and even a £5,000 BMW to stop the man from making false allegations.

Mum-of-one Alison is said to have offered to pay for the man, reportedly a former friend, to attend rehab.

But while she believed he valued her friendship, she is said to have told a pal her blackmailer was only interested in her money.

Furthermore, The Sun also reports Alison tried tried to break off the friendship multiple times. However, it’s claimed the man kept finding a way back into her life.

She’s one of ITV’s most beloved on-screen personalities (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison Hammond left ‘flabbergasted’

Furthermore, Alison reportedly told a colleague: “He sent me a message stating that if I didn’t give him £3,500 he would ruin me.

“I was flabbergasted. I’m still in shock. To have a friend seeking to blackmail and extort me is just heartbreaking.

“I had to realise I’d reached the end and go to the police,” the source claimed she said.

The star reported went to the police last Tuesday (March 21). It’s claimed Alison sat down with West Midlands Police to show them messages concerning her being blackmailed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Fans who saw her present yesterday’s This Morning with co-host Dermot O’Leary will have had no idea of the torment Alison has gone through.

But now she feels, according to a friend, that “a veil has been lifted from her eyes”.

A representative for Alison declined to comment to The Sun. ED! has approached her for comment.

