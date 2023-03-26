In the latest Alison Hammond news, a suspect has been arrested following reports the This Morning favourite has been the target of a ‘blackmail plot’.

Alison, 48, reportedly went to police last Tuesday (March 21) following an eight-month ordeal which is said to have involved her handing over thousands of pounds.

Furthermore, she is said to have felt forced to give an unidentified man a £5,000 BMW to stop him from making false allegations.

However, according to reports, the much-loved TV personality showed messages to police after fearing for her and her family’s safety.

Last night (March 25), police confirmed a 36-year-old man was being held in custody.

Alison Hammond latest news

Police told The Sun they were taking Alison’s allegations “very seriously” and the investigation was “progressing swiftly”.

And in a statement West Midlands Police said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested from an address in Warwickshire this evening on suspicion of blackmail against a woman in her forties.

“He remains in custody for questioning.”

ED! has approached representatives for Alison Hammond for comment.

Alison Hammond ‘blackmail plot’

Shocked mum-of-one Alison reportedly told a colleague that a friend extorted her with threats of ‘ruining’ her.

Furthermore, the new Great British Bake Off host is said to have offered to pay for a man’s rehab, but her generosity was taken advantage of.

Alison reportedly told a pal about the alleged blackmailer: “I trusted this guy who, it turns out, was only interested in my money. I thought he valued our friendship. I now know he only wanted me to fund his life of luxury.”

Alison Hammond and presenting partner Dermot O’Leary host the ITV daytime series on Fridays (Credit: YouTube)

‘It was alarming’

Furthermore, Alison reportedly added: “Out of the blue he said he could tell lies to make people think less of me. It was alarming. I’m a very generous person and I wanted to help him.”

I’m a very generous person and wanted to help him.

Additionally, reports claim Alison tried to break off the friendship multiple times.

However, the man is said to have kept finding a way back into the This Morning star’s life.

Meanwhile, Alison is scheduled to fill in on the ITV daytime show this week.

She usually presents the series’ Friday episodes alongside Dermot O’Leary.

