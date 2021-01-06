Coronation Street star Alan Igbon has sadly passed away at the age of just 68.

His niece Lee-Ann broke the sad news in a heartfelt Facebook post.

He was best known for playing Tony Stewart, the estranged father of Jason Grimshaw, in the ITV soap in 2003.

His character was reprised in 2014 but played by a different actor.

Alan Igbon played Jason Grimshaw’s father in Coronation Street in 2003 (Credit: YouTube)

How did Coronation Street actor Alan Igbon die?

Sharing the sad news. Lee-Ann revealed that her uncle had died “peacefully” in December.

She said: “Early December 2020, my mum’s brother Alan Igbon – my uncle – passed away peaceful.”

Lee-Ann added: “He is well known for being an actor in Boys From The Black Stuff, Scum, GBH, Coronation Street, Brookside and many more.”

She concluded the post with the letters: “R.I.E.P,” thought to mean rest in eternal peace.

What is Alan famous for?

Manchester-born Alan was a jobbing actor until he got his big break in the TV film Scum.

He played inmate Meakin, soon winning an army of fans.

Alan then went in to appear in The Professionals, before the BBC came calling with a role in Boys From The Black Stuff.

He took on the role of Jason Grimshaw’s estranged father in Corrie in 2003.

However, he was forced to flee the cobbles after stealing £700 from Street Cars.

When the character returned, Tony was played by a new actor – Terence Maynard.

Alan also appeared in Channel 4 soap Brookside and one of his former co-stars has passed on his condolences to the family.

Tributes pour in

Tributes have flooded in for the actor.

Posting on Twitter, one fan said: “I am very saddened to hear about #AlanIgbon. He was wonderful in Coronation Street and Brookside and all of my prayers are with his family and friends.”

Another added: “Farewell Alan Igbon – Loggo will live on in the memories of everyone who was glued to the Black Stuff in the early 80s.”

“Absolute giant for me. So authentic in every role. RIP Alan Igbon,” said another.

“Another sad loss,” another commented.

Brookside star Louis Emerick also paid tribute to his former co-star.

Another sad loss, #AlanAdjIgbon..Riep Adj💔🙏🏾❤ Boys from the blackstuff,Scum,Gbh,Brooky, Corrie,Adj graced them all✊🏾A very underrated actor,Adj was an inspiration to me,he and @PaulBarberActor made me realise “Yes it can be done” Goodbye Adj, never forgotten ✊🏾🙏🏾❤ — Louis Emerick (@TheLouisEmerick) January 3, 2021

The news comes just weeks after Jason Grimshaw actor Ryan Thomas suffered the loss of his real-life father Dougie.

The actor is yet to comment on his on-screen father’s death.

