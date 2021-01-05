Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65 just hours after news she was dead was mistakenly announced.

On Monday, her agent released a statement saying the former Bond Girl had passed away at a Los Angeles hospital.

However, just hours later, her rep Mike Pingel confirmed she was actually alive and there had been a mix-up.

The actress’ partner Lance O’Brien was told the news during a TV interview and he broke down, saying: “Now, you are telling me she’s alive?”

Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65 just hours after her death was mistakenly announced (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Tanya Roberts dead?

Sadly, the Charlie’s Angels and That ’70s Show star died Monday night at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, her partner Lance O’Brien said.

According to US website TMZ, Lance said he received a call from one of Tanya’s doctors just after 9pm on Monday to tell him she had died.

Tanya’s agent, who picked Lance up from the hospital, told the publication that her partner told him: “She died in my arms.”

Tanya starred in Bond film A View To A Kill (Credit: YouTube)

How did Tanya die?

Reports claim Tanya had been suffering from an unspecified illness which caused liver and kidney failure.

It comes after a mix-up which saw Tanya’s death prematurely announced.

Pringel explained on Monday that Tanya’s partner Lance had learned from the hospital that she had died.

He then declared the sad news in a statement which went global.

However, just hours later, he was forced to clear things up and revealed it was a mistake and Tanya was still alive.

Tanya’s partner received a call to say she was still alive during an interview (Credit: YouTube/Inside Edition)

Her partner Lance became aware of the news during an interview.

Crying, he told the interviewer: “The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team.”

Tributes have now poured in on Twitter for Tanya.

One person said: “RIP Tanya Roberts The girl with the most amazing eyes.”

Another wrote: “What a cruel three days, for Tanya’s family, friends and for her mega fans. R.I.P. Beautiful Tanya Roberts.”

A third added: “RIP Tanya Roberts, you are a real Angel now!”

