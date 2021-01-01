Coronation Street star Mark Eden has died at the age of 92 after battling Alzheimer’s.

The star, who was married to fellow Corrie star Sue Nicholls, played Alan Bradley in the soap from 1986 to 1989.

He died in the early hours of this morning (January 1), his agent confirmed.

Coronation Street star Mark has died at the age of 92 after battling Alzheimer’s (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Mark Eden dies aged 92

His agent said in a statement: “We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden.

Read more: What happened with Rita and Alan Bradley in Blackpool in Coronation Street?

“He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today, 1st Jan 2021. Mark had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time, and was hospitalised in November.

“Mark, 92, had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street as character Alan Bradley.

The star battled Alzheimer’s before his death (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

What else did his agent say?

“He is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Polly, his stepson Paul and grand-daughter Emma. We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”

Mark has been living with Alzheimer’s for some time.

Read more: Coronation Street: Real-life couples including Sue Nicholls and Mark Eden

He also appeared in the Doctor Who serial Marco Polo.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for Mark on Twitter.

Such sad news. R.I.P Mark Eden thank you for Alan Bradley thinking of his family and friends at this sad time #Corrie #RIPMarkEden xx — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) January 1, 2021

Tributes pour in for actor

One person said on Twitter: “Such sad news. R.I.P Mark Eden thank you for Alan Bradley thinking of his family and friends at this sad time.”

Another wrote: “Rip Mark Eden #corrie legend.”

A third added: “Just seen the news that Mark Eden has sadly passed away. RIP.”

Another tweeted: “Sad way to start the new year. Sorry to hear about the passing of Mark, the Doctor Who and Corrie legend.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.