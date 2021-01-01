Alan Bradley Jenny Bradley Corrie
Mark Eden death: Late Corrie actor played another role in the soap before Alan Bradley

Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny, onscreen daughter of Alan Bradley, has led the tributes

By Paul Hirons
Coronation Street actor Mark Eden sadly died today (January 1).

The 92-year-old legend tragically lost his battle with Alzheimer’s and fans immediately took to social media to pay tribute to the star.

Mark Eden played the notorious Alan Bradley in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Mark Eden in Coronation Street before Alan Bradley

Mark played two roles in the ITV soap from 1981 to 1989.

He was most famous for playing the villainous Alan Bradley from 1986 to 1989.

However, he first played Wally Randle in the soap in 1981.

Read more: Mark Eden: Coronation Street actor, who played Alan Bradley, dies aged 92

Mark’s other acting credits included Z Cars, Doctor Who, Doctors and Casualty.

He leaves behind his third wife, Corrie co-star Sue Nicholls.

What did Corrie co-stars say about Mark?

Actress Sally Ann Matthews, who played Mark’s onscreen daughter Jenny, took to social media to pay tribute to Mark.

She said in an Instagram post: “I loved this man so much.

“Thank you for being the most wonderful TV Dad, teacher and friend. DLP always Xxx”

How did fans react to Mark’s death?

One fan wrote: “RIP Mark Eden, who first appeared as Wally Randle on Coronation Street in 1981 before returning in 1986 as one of the best villains ever, Alan Bradley.

“He was 92, and had been married to Sue Nicholls since 1993.”

Another said: “Awful news. I remember Mark Eden in the classic horror “The Curse of the Crimson Altar” (also Boris Karloff’s last movie).”

“We loved watching him in the role”

The tributes didn’t stop there.

The Coronation Street podcast said: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Mark Eden, the actor who played Alan Bradley, and real-life partner of Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts.

“We loved watching him in the role – Alan Bradley was definitely the OG of modern #Corrie villains!”

Another fan wrote: “Oh no, RIP Mark Eden.

Read more: Coronation Street: What next for Faye as she admits attacking Adam?

“He played Alan Bradley to perfection, he was so evil in terrorising Rita.

“My thoughts are with his wife Sue Nicholls, his family and friends and also @SallyAnMatthews x”

