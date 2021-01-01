Coronation Street actor Mark Eden sadly died today (January 1).

The 92-year-old legend tragically lost his battle with Alzheimer’s and fans immediately took to social media to pay tribute to the star.

Mark Eden played the notorious Alan Bradley in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Mark Eden in Coronation Street before Alan Bradley

Mark played two roles in the ITV soap from 1981 to 1989.

He was most famous for playing the villainous Alan Bradley from 1986 to 1989.

However, he first played Wally Randle in the soap in 1981.

Mark’s other acting credits included Z Cars, Doctor Who, Doctors and Casualty.

He leaves behind his third wife, Corrie co-star Sue Nicholls.

What did Corrie co-stars say about Mark?

Actress Sally Ann Matthews, who played Mark’s onscreen daughter Jenny, took to social media to pay tribute to Mark.

She said in an Instagram post: “I loved this man so much.

“Thank you for being the most wonderful TV Dad, teacher and friend. DLP always Xxx”

RIP Mark Eden, who first appeared as Wally Randle on Coronation Street in 1981 before returning in 1986 as one of the best villains ever, Alan Bradley. He was 92, and had been married to Sue Nicholls since 1993. — Nick Roberts (@YorksNick83) January 1, 2021

Very sad news 😢. #RIPMarkEden #CoronationStreet Mark Eden dead: Coronation Street's Alan Bradley actor dies aged 92 | Metro News https://t.co/lCSLuZyA5A — Little Miss Charmed (@Sh3llieeeeee) January 1, 2021

Awful news. I remember Mark Eden in the classic horror "The Curse of the Crimson Altar" (also Boris Karloff's last movie). — Frank Webster 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇭🇰 (@FrankWebster83) January 1, 2021

How did fans react to Mark’s death?

One fan wrote: “RIP Mark Eden, who first appeared as Wally Randle on Coronation Street in 1981 before returning in 1986 as one of the best villains ever, Alan Bradley.

“He was 92, and had been married to Sue Nicholls since 1993.”

Another said: “Awful news. I remember Mark Eden in the classic horror “The Curse of the Crimson Altar” (also Boris Karloff’s last movie).”

Sad way to start the new year. Sorry to hear about the passing of Mark Eden, the Doctor Who and Corrie legend. Blackpool trams have never been the same since that fateful day. Thoughts are with Sue Nichols at this sad time. #RIPMarkEden #Corrie pic.twitter.com/dqW67bmqoL — Sohail Shah (@KingOfSunshine) January 1, 2021

Oh no, RIP Mark Eden. He played Alan Bradley to perfection, he was so evil in terrorising Rita. My thoughts are with his wife Sue Nicholls, his family and friends and also @SallyAnMatthews x — Lewis ☃️🎄 (@lewispringle) January 1, 2021

Very sad to hear of the passing of Mark Eden, the actor who played Alan Bradley, and real life partner of Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts. We loved watching him in the role – Alan Bradley was definitely the OG of modern #Corrie villains! pic.twitter.com/Kx0pyHWhvn — Conversation Street Podcast (@ConversationStr) January 1, 2021

“We loved watching him in the role”

The tributes didn’t stop there.

The Coronation Street podcast said: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Mark Eden, the actor who played Alan Bradley, and real-life partner of Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts.

“We loved watching him in the role – Alan Bradley was definitely the OG of modern #Corrie villains!”

Another fan wrote: “Oh no, RIP Mark Eden.

“He played Alan Bradley to perfection, he was so evil in terrorising Rita.

“My thoughts are with his wife Sue Nicholls, his family and friends and also @SallyAnMatthews x”

