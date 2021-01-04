Tanya Roberts, a former Bond girl, is at the centre of a death mystery tonight after the rep who announced she had passed away now says she is ALIVE.

Mike Pingel told US website TMZ that she had collapsed on Christmas Eve and was placed on a ventilator in hospital.

He then explained last night that Tanya’s husband Lance had learned from the hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, that she had died.

Pingel declared the sad news which went global, but he now states that he’s received a call to say it was a mistake.

TMZ reports: “Lance got a call just after 10 AM Monday from the hospital saying Tanya was still alive.

“Pingel said Lance truly believed Tanya had died.”

More on this breaking story as we have it…

Earlier today, we reported that the James Bond, Charlie’s Angels and That ’70s Show star sadly died on Sunday (January 3) aged 65.

Tanya had reportedly died unexpectedly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did they think Tanya Roberts had died of?

Reports claimed that Tanya collapsed while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve.

She had then reportedly died only a week later after being admitted to the prestigious LA hospital.

No cause of death was released, but it was believed it was not COVID related.

Her agent, Mike Pingel, had told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away.

“To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list.

“She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realised how much she meant to them.”

What did Tanya say in her ‘last’ Instagram post?

Tanya’s final (as thought) Instagram post gave no hint at any illness.

Showing a photo with her in a shower with James Bond himself, Roger Moore, she urged fans to be positive.

“Happy New Year!” she began.

“Let’s wash off 2020 and start fresh! #staysafe #wearamask.”

How did fans react to the incorrect news?

Fans left emotional tributes beneath Tanya’s final post.

One said: “So young. So sad. R.I.P. Tanya.”

Rest In Peace, Tanya. You were amazing. This world is gonna miss you.

Another wrote: “Rest In Peace, Tanya. You were amazing. This world is gonna miss you.”

Finally, an amazed and saddened follower said: “Her final posts here were so upbeat. Rest well, Tanya.”

Tanya starred in Bond film, A View To A Kill (Credit: YouTube)

What is Tanya famous for?

New York-born Tanya enjoyed a career in modelling before she landed a plum role in the fifth series of hit crime drama Charlie’s Angels in 1980.

Following on from her big break, she starred in feature films Sheena: Queen of the Jungle and The Beastmaster.

However, Tanya once again landed a high-profile role in the 1985 Bond film, A View To A Kill.

She revived her career in the 1990s when she starred in sitcom That ’70s Show.

Tanya was married twice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Tanya married and does she have any children?

Tanya married screenwriter Barry Roberts in 1974.

They had no children together, and tragically Barry became terminally ill after more than 25 years of being together.

She gave up her acting career to care for him, and he passed away in 2006.

Tanya then married Lance O’Brien, but details of their relationship and marriage have been kept private.

