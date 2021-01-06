Chef Albert Roux has died at the age of 85 almost a year after his late brother Michel passed away.

The renowned French chef and restaurateur has been unwell for some time, his family said.

Albert sadly died on Monday (January 4) and now tributes have poured in on social media.

Chef Albert Roux dies aged 85

A family statement read: “The Roux family has announced the sad passing of Albert Roux, OBE, KFO, who had been unwell for a while, at the age 85 on 4th January 2021.

“Albert is credited, along with his late brother Michel Roux, with starting London’s culinary revolution with the opening of Le Gavroche in 1967.”

His son Michel Roux Jr added: “He was a mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry, and a real inspiration to budding chefs, including me.”

Tributes have poured in on social media, including a post from fellow chef James Martin.

James said on Twitter: “Such a sad start to the year…

“Albert Roux was a true titan of the food scene in this country and inspired and trained some of the best and biggest names in the business.

“RIP and today I will open a bottle of the finest red and raise a glass…

“In fact the bottle to you and your brother and say thank you for everything. My thoughts to all the Roux family and friends.”

GMB host Piers Morgan wrote: “RIP Albert Roux, 85, just 9 months after the death of his brother Michel.

“Two culinary titans who revolutionised the UK restaurant scene & mentored so many more great chefs.

“Both wonderful characters, touched by genius, who brought pleasure to many palates. Thank you.”

In addition, food critic Jay Rayner tweeted: “Albert Roux was an extraordinary man, who left a massive mark on the food story of his adopted country.

“The roll call of chefs who went through the kitchens of Le Gavroche alone, is a significant slab of a part of modern UK restaurant culture. RIP.”

When did Michel Roux die?

Last March, Albert’s brother Michel Roux died at the age of 79.

His family released a statement, which said: “It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE.

“We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we’re so proud of all he’s achieved.

“A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake.”

