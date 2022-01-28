Alan Carr’s estranged husband told ‘do not come back’ as he walks free from prison

Paul Drayton, the estranged husband of Alan Carr, has been released from prison just days after being jailed.

The 50-year-old was reportedly four times over the limit when he drunkenly crashed into a police car in October.

On Wednesday (January 26), Paul received a sentence of 14 weeks in prison – but has since been released.

Alan Carr’s husband released from prison

Paul won his appeal against a prison sentence for drink-driving.

Judge Shani Barnes told him: “You have led an exemplary life and we take that in your favour. It is the first time in your 50 years you have come before the courts.

“Good luck sir do not come back. Take the opportunity and put this behind you.”

It follows two days after the party planner was sentenced in Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

During the hearing, Paul admitted to drinking ahead of the crash.

His drink-drive crash happened back in October last year.

At the time, Paul was found to be four times over the limit after police stopped him.

District judge Amanda Kelly, who sentenced Drayton, said the estranged husband of comedian Alan had “diced with death”.

She later handed him a 14 week prison sentence, as well as a driving ban.

His lawyer, Paul Dye, then told the court that his client was going to be appealing.

He explained that Paul was “absolutely petrified” of prison, whilst also suffering from “mental health problems”.

Meanwhile, Alan and Paul announced their split earlier this month.

Alan and Paul’s marriage breakdown

The statement read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.

“We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Paul’s alcoholism is said to have played a part in their marriage breakdown.

The parter planner reportedly relapsed during the first lockdown in 2020.

The couple had been together for 13 years and wed in 2018.

