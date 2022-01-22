The damaging ‘final straw that broke Alan Carr’s marriage’ to husband Paul Drayton ‘revealed’

Paul Drayton’s marriage to husband Alan Carr reportedly ‘didn’t recover’ following his black eye photo, a tabloid report has claimed.

Paul, who suffers with alcoholism, shared a photo in August 2021 showing him with bruising under his left eye.

He captioned the Instagram post: “We had a row,” before later clarifying: “Alan would not and has never hit me.”

Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton married in 2018 after ten years as a couple (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Carr splits from husband Paul Drayton

It was announced yesterday (January 21) the couple, who married in 2018, have split after 13 years together.

A statement confirmed comic Alan, 45, and Paul had ended their relationship.

It said: “They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

They tied the knot after a decade together in a ceremony officiated by Adele in Los Angeles.

However, Paul’s struggles with alcohol reportedly strained their marriage.

Paul indicated on Instagram he entered rehab at the start of 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Fell off the wagon’

Alan explained at the time the black eye picture was posted that Paul had fallen off the wagon, while he was away filming.

“We are now working together to get the help he needs to get better which is our number one priority right now,” the TV star said.

Paul subsequently apologised on social media: “I’m feeling very fragile at the minute and would like to say that Alan would not and has never hit me.

“And I’m devastated that he has to deal with this today.”

Furthermore, in October last year, Paul was involved in a drink-drive car accident.

He was freed on unconditional bail until January 26, 2022, as well as being disqualified from driving.

Additionally, Paul revealed last month that he was undergoing an operation on his skull.

He said on Instagram yesterday: “As part of my own journey, I proactively checked myself into a rehabilitation facility at the turn of the new year in order to get the help and support I need during this challenging time.”

Paul added: “I remain deeply committed to my journey of sobriety and strength.”

‘It could have been so much worse’

Now, the Mail Online claims the black eye pic was the “final straw” for Alan and Paul’s relationship.

An insider apparently suggested the ramifications could have been “disastrous” for Alan’s career.

The source reportedly said: “Alan knew Paul’s claim was potentially career-threatening and could have had disastrous consequences.

Alan knew Paul’s claim was potentially career-threatening.

“They managed to correct the situation, leaving Alan’s reputation intact, but it could have been so much worse and the final straw in a line of issues.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Alan for comment.

