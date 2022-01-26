The estranged husband of Alan Carr, Paul Drayton, has been sentenced to prison today (Wednesday, January 26) following his drink-drive crash in October.

The 50-year-old was reportedly four times over the limit when he drunkenly crashed into a police car.

Alan‘s husband, Paul, was sentenced to jail time after appearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

He was reportedly sobbing as he received his sentencing of 14 weeks in prison after admitting to drink-driving.

He will have to serve half his sentence in prison. Drayton has also received a three-year driving ban.

District judge Amanda Kelly, who sentenced Drayton, said the estranged husband of comedian Alan had “diced with death”.

She then said that she had read his “powerful letter” and had been given a “lot of information” about him.

She said: “I’ve heard about your battle with alcoholism, the breakdown of your marriage, and the effect of lockdown on you.”

However, she said that he had “gambled with your life and the lives of others” by getting behind the wheel of his car after drinking.

“You could have easily killed someone’s child, partner, family, or friend,” she said.

Alan Carr’s husband to appeal jail sentence

Paul initially denied the charges against him, however, he changed his plea back in November.

His lawyer, Paul Dye, told the court that Drayton was going to be appealing.

Mr. Dye said the reason for this is because Paul is “absolutely petrified” of going to prison. Mr. Dye also explained to the court that Paul has “mental health problems”. Drayton reportedly cried as Mr. Dye spoke to the court.

Paul’s drink-drive crash happened back on October 9, 2021.

Police stopped him at around 3pm that day as he was seen “swerving from one side of the road to the other”.

After police managed to stop Drayton’s car, he then reversed into the front of the police car.

Drayton was found to be four times over the limit. He reportedly had 153mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Alan and Paul’s split

This news comes just days after he and Alan announced they were splitting up.

The couple had been together for 13 years. They married back in 2018 in Los Angeles, in a ceremony officiated by Adele.

In a joint statement released by them both on Friday, January 21, they confirmed that they had amicably made the decision to have a divorce.

The statement read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways,” it continued.

“We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Paul’s alcoholism reportedly placed strain on their relationship. He reportedly relapsed during the first lockdown in 2020.

